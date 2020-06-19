Sri Lanka on Friday ordered an investigation into former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage’s allegation that the country’s loss to India in the 2011 World Cup final was a result of the match being sold.

Current sports minister Dullas Alahapperuma has ordered an investigation on the matter and asked for a report on its progress every two weeks, the ministry said in a statement. The sports secretary, KADS Ruwanchandra, on Alahapperuma’s directive, had complained to the ministry’s investigation unit on Saturday.

Aluthgamage’s claim was ridiculed by former captains Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, who demanded evidence from him.

In an interview with local TV channel Sirasa, Aluthgamage said the final was fixed. Set a target of 275, India lifted the trophy in Mumbai thanks to brilliant knocks from Gautam Gambhir (97) and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (91*).

“Today I am telling you that we sold the 2011 World Cup. I said this when I was the sports minister as well,” Aluthgamage said. “As a country I do not want to announce this. I can’t exactly remember if it was 2011 or 2012. But we were to win that game,” he added.

Aluthgamage was the state minister of power in the current caretaker government until the election to be held on August 5. He claimed no players were involved in fixing the result, “but certain parties were.”

Aluthgamage had also previously hinted that the game was fixed. sBoth Aluthgamage and then President Mahinda Rajapaksa were among the invitees at the Wankhede Stadium. Former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga had also called for an investigation on alleged match-fixing in the 2011 World Cup final.