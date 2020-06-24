The organisers of the Berlin Marathon said Wednesday that they have cancelled the race for 2020 because of problems finding an alternative date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In late April it was announced the race scheduled for September 27 had been postponed, but organisers have now cancelled this year’s event, which attracted 62,000 runners in 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the weather conditions alone and shortening days, it’s very difficult to hold the Berlin Marathon... before the end of this year,” said race director Juergen Jock. “The question of whether athletes will be able to travel internationally again by then cannot be answered now.”

Organisers added: “Your health, as well as all of our health, is our first priority. Therefore, taking into account the Containment Measures Ordinance due to the Covid-19 pandemic... the Berlin Marathon 2020 will not be able to take place.”

The city of Berlin has banned events with more than 5,000 participants since April. The flat, fast course around Berlin’s city centre is where Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya set the men’s world marathon record of 2:01:39 in 2018. It was the eighth time in the previous 20 years that the men’s world record has fallen on the streets of Berlin.

Kipchoge ran 1:59:40 over the marathon distance in Vienna last October, but the time is not recognised as a world record as the event was not an open competition.