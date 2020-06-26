India’s Davis Cup tie against Finland was postponed to 2021 as the International Tennis Federation announced on Friday that all matches, including the Finals in Madrid, were pushed to next year owing to coronavirus pandemic.

India were scheduled to travel to Finland for the World Group I tie in September. It was to be an easy draw for India as none of the singles players of Finland features in top-100. Emil Ruusuvuori, ranked 101, is their best player while others are not even in top-400

India had lost 1-3 to Croatia in the Davis Cup Qualifiers while Finland had beaten Mexico 3-2 in World Group Play-Offs.

The pandemic has halted ATP and WTA tours since mid-March, with tennis set to resume in August.

With PTI Inputs