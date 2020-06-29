When it comes to One-Day International cricket, no one comes close to the records set by Sachin Tendulkar. With a staggering 18,426 runs to his name in the 50-over format, the Indian batting legend is miles ahead at the top of the list.

In fact, such is Tendulkar’s domination that he is the only player in the history of the game to even go past the 15,000-run mark in ODI cricket and retired with a total of 18,426 runs.

Most runs in ODIs Player Mat Runs Ave SR 100 50 SR Tendulkar (IND) 463 18426 44.83 86.23 49 96 KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL) 404 14234 41.98 78.86 25 93 RT Ponting (AUS/ICC) 375 13704 42.03 80.39 30 82 ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL) 445 13430 32.36 91.20 28 68 DPMD Jayawardene (Asia/SL) 448 12650 33.37 78.96 19 77 V Kohli (IND) 248 11867 59.33 93.25 43 58 Inzamam-ul-Haq (Asia/PAK) 378 11739 39.52 74.24 10 83 JH Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA) 328 11579 44.36 72.89 17 86 SC Ganguly (Asia/IND) 311 11363 41.02 73.70 22 72 R Dravid (Asia/ICC/IND) 344 10889 39.16 71.23 12 83 MS Dhoni (Asia/IND) 350 10773 50.57 87.56 10 73 CH Gayle (ICC/WI) 301 10480 37.83 87.19 25 54 Courtesy ESPNcricinfo (slide across to see full table)

Tendulkar's progression in ODI cricket Runs Inngs Ave SR 100 /50 0-3000 93 36.93 80.98 4 / 21 3000-6000 77 41.95 85.62 8 / 18 6000-9000 65 50.72 94.17 13 / 7 9000-12,000 65 52.14 86.92 9 / 14 12,000-15,000 77 43.25 81.74 7 / 19 15,000-17,000 47 47.22 87.23 4 / 12 Courtesy ESPNcricinfo (slide across to see full table)

It was on June 29, 2007, when Tendulkar got to 15,000 runs in ODI cricket in the second game of a three-match series against South Africa. Chasing 227 runs to win that game in Belfast, India got home with six wickets in hand thanks to a 106-ball 93 by the right-hander.

