When it comes to One-Day International cricket, no one comes close to the records set by Sachin Tendulkar. With a staggering 18,426 runs to his name in the 50-over format, the Indian batting legend is miles ahead at the top of the list.
In fact, such is Tendulkar’s domination that he is the only player in the history of the game to even go past the 15,000-run mark in ODI cricket and retired with a total of 18,426 runs.
Most runs in ODIs
|Player
|Mat
|Runs
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|SR Tendulkar (IND)
|463
|18426
|44.83
|86.23
|49
|96
|KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL)
|404
|14234
|41.98
|78.86
|25
|93
|RT Ponting (AUS/ICC)
|375
|13704
|42.03
|80.39
|30
|82
|ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL)
|445
|13430
|32.36
|91.20
|28
|68
|DPMD Jayawardene (Asia/SL)
|448
|12650
|33.37
|78.96
|19
|77
|V Kohli (IND)
|248
|11867
|59.33
|93.25
|43
|58
|Inzamam-ul-Haq (Asia/PAK)
|378
|11739
|39.52
|74.24
|10
|83
|JH Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA)
|328
|11579
|44.36
|72.89
|17
|86
|SC Ganguly (Asia/IND)
|311
|11363
|41.02
|73.70
|22
|72
|R Dravid (Asia/ICC/IND)
|344
|10889
|39.16
|71.23
|12
|83
|MS Dhoni (Asia/IND)
|350
|10773
|50.57
|87.56
|10
|73
|CH Gayle (ICC/WI)
|301
|10480
|37.83
|87.19
|25
|54
Tendulkar's progression in ODI cricket
|Runs
|Inngs
|Ave
|SR
|100 /50
|0-3000
|93
|36.93
|80.98
|4 / 21
|3000-6000
|77
|41.95
|85.62
|8 / 18
|6000-9000
|65
|50.72
|94.17
|13 / 7
|9000-12,000
|65
|52.14
|86.92
|9 / 14
|12,000-15,000
|77
|43.25
|81.74
|7 / 19
|15,000-17,000
|47
|47.22
|87.23
|4 / 12
It was on June 29, 2007, when Tendulkar got to 15,000 runs in ODI cricket in the second game of a three-match series against South Africa. Chasing 227 runs to win that game in Belfast, India got home with six wickets in hand thanks to a 106-ball 93 by the right-hander.
Here are some of the other records held by Tendulkar:
- He has scored the most number of centuries in ODIs (49) and Tests (51).
- He has scored the most number of half-centuries in ODIs (96) and Tests (68).
- He has scored the most number of runs in ODIs (18,426) and Tests (15,921).
- He has played the most number of ODIs (463) and Tests (200).
- He was the first player to score a double-hundred in ODI cricket (200* vs SA in 2010).
- He has the most number of scores in the nineties in international cricket (18 in ODIs and 10 in Tests).
- He has received the most number of player of the match awards (62) and player of the series awards (15) in ODI cricket.
- He has hit 2,016 fours in ODI cricket, which is the most for any player.
- He scored 2,278 runs across the six World Cups that he participated in, which is the most for any player.