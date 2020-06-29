Tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s elder son, Jaden, is looking to make a career in baseball and is likely to kick-off his collegiate career at the University of Southern California, according to a report by MLB.com.

The 18-year-old, who is a third baseman and a right-handed pitcher, had an impressive summer with Las Vegas Recruits, a college prep baseball academy, but has been undergoing rehabilitation for an injury to his throwing elbow.

The injury and the shortened draft due to the coronavirus pandemic has probably put the breaks on his chances of turning pro anytime soon but he is unfazed.

The report said that Jaden would be a two-way player for USC as he is good at pitching as well as with the bat but experts feel he could be an exceptional pitcher.

Jaden tried his hand at various sports but has been hooked to baseball since the age of 8 and has been impressive in the summer tournaments in the last few years.

“I love baseball. I love the teammates, surviving and fighting with your brothers. Every game comes with a new set of challenges, and I really love figuring those out,” Jaden was quoted as saying on the website.

Though not interested in tennis like his parents, who have won 30 Grand Slam titles between then, Jaden admits that he has imbibed their work ethics.

“One thing that’s really rubbed off on me is their work ethic. It’s really a blessing to get taught that at such a young age. I truly appreciate how much it takes to be the best at something,” he added.