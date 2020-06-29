Mumbai-based 13-year-old racer Aashi Hanspal has been shortlisted for FIA’s program for young female drivers called ‘Girls on Track - Rising Stars Project’, Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India announced on Sunday. If things go well, the teenager could potentially race for Team Ferrari in the F4 season.

Hanspal has been selected along with 19 others in the age group of 12-16, picked from 70 entries from five continents. The Federation Internationale de L’Automobile (FIA), the world body for motor sports, said that the training-cum-selection process would entail four legs. The first step of the project will see her take part in the ‘Shoot Out’ at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France on October 12 and 13. The dates have been chosen to enable racers to travel from different parts of the world, despite the current travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Should you be successful, you will join our training camps, and potentially have the opportunity to become [Team Ferrari’s] first-ever female driver obtaining a partnership agreement with the Ferrari Driver Academy, including participation in an FIA Formula 4 racing season,” Michele Mouton, President of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, said in a letter.

Coached by eight-time national car racing champion Rayomand Banajee at the Rayo Racing Academy in Mumbai, the 13-year-old recorded five podium finishes in her debut national karting season last year and was conferred the Outstanding Women in Motorsports Award by FMSCI.