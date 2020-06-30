Former India captain Kris Srikkanth thinks Rohit Sharma is one of the greatest ever One-day International openers, singling out his ability to score daddy hundreds.

Out of the limited-overs vice-captain’s 29 centuries in the 50-over format, Rohit has crossed 140 a whopping eleven times, which includes three double hundreds.

“I would rate him as one of the greatest all-time one-day openers in world cricket,” Srikkanth said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

“What’s the greatest quality in Rohit Sharma is that he goes for these big hundreds and double hundreds, that is something amazing,” the former opener added.

“In a one-day match, you will go 150, 180, 200; just imagine where you are going to take the team to... that’s the greatness about Rohit.”

In 224 ODIs, Rohit has 9,115 runs at an average of 49.27 with 29 hundreds and 43 fifties. His highest score is a world record 264. His Test statistics pale in comparison with just 2,141 runs from 32 Tests.