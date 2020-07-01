The Mumbai Cricket Association has asked Ajinkya Rahane to take permission from the Maharashtra government if he wants to practice at the MCA’s facility in Bandra-Kurla Complex, according to a report by Mumbai Mirror.

Cricketers, like most other athletes in the country, have been unable to train outdoors ever since the coronavirus pandemic spread across India in March.

While cricketers like Mohammed Shami and a few others have shared videos on social media of them training outdoors over the past month, the players who live in Mumbai, one of the most heavily hit cities in India, haven’t had any such luck.

Cricketers like Rahane, Rohit Sharma and India captain Virat Kohli, who all live in Mumbai, have been under lockdown for over three months now. The Maharashtra government has now announced that Mumbai will be under lockdown till July 31 at least.

Rahane, hoping to resume some form of training, approached the MCA to see if he could use their facility. But he was told that he would need to get permission from the government first.

The report also states that the MCA has asked the Maharashtra government for the Standard Operating Procedure and guidelines to resume cricket activities, but they haven’t received a reply yet.

Rahane, who is India’s vice-captain in Tests and mostly plays international cricket in the longest format these days, hasn’t played a match since the second and final Test against New Zealand in Christchurch in early March.