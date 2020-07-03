Police in the Kharar district of Punjab are investigating how a fraudulent Uva T20 Premier League, which falsely stated that it was being held in Sri Lanka with Sri Lankan players participating, was being held in the state and what was the purpose behind hosting such an event, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The report stated that the T20 tournament was live streamed on YouTube, with commentators saying that the matches were being held in Badula in Sri Lanka. But the games were actually being played at a ground in Sawara village, which is 16 kilometres from Chandigarh off Punjab State Highway 12A.

The players who participated were allegedly locals from Punjab and they had covered their faces with masks. The live coverage of the matches on YouTube didn’t have any close-up shots of the players so it was difficult to identify them.

The Uva T20 League had named Sri Lankan cricketers Tillakaratne Dilshan, Farveez Maharoof, Thilan Tushara and Ajantha Mendis as their captains and marquee players. But the cricketers as well as the Sri Lankan board denied that they were associated with the event.

This is fake no one has spoken to me or neither I’m interested to speak or to play the tournament. Please don’t give any publicity — Farveez Maharoof (@farveezmaharoof) June 28, 2020

SLC wishes to announce that neither SLC nor its affiliates have any knowledge or any involvement with a fantasy Tournament staged by an undisclosed party under the name and title of ‘Uva Premier League T20’,

Read:https://t.co/WHg5Fjtaqk#SLC #lka — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 1, 2020

Perhaps, the most concerning aspect about this revelation is that the matches were streamed by FanCode, whose parent company is Dream Sports. One of the brands of Dream Sports is the popular fantasy sports platform Dream 11, which is, in fact, one of the sponsors of the Indian Premier League.

The report by The Indian Express quoted a FanCode spokesperson as saying: “We were in touch with the organisers who provided us with the Letter of Sanction from Uva Province Cricket Association along with an email from the official email ID of Sri Lanka Cricket that provided confirmation of the tournament.”

FanCode stopped live streaming the tournament after the first two matches on day one on June 29. It has now been learnt that two people have been arrested by the Punjab police on charges related to cheating and gambling.

A reason why matches of such leagues are streamed is so that people watching anywhere can place bets and bookies can then make money by ways of spot-fixing or match-fixing.

“As far as we know, no BCCI-registered player has played in it,” Ajit Singh, the chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Anti-Corruption Unit, was quoted as saying in the report.

“If it is done for betting, it is for the police to investigate. It is a criminal offence under the laws against betting. It could be anything, they could even be showing footage of an old match. It is a matter of finding out where it happened, who organised it, what was the purpose… apparently it is betting.”

There were plenty of reactions to this story on Twitter with people wondering how such a stunt could be pulled-off by the organisers of the Uva T20 League. Many even demanded more accountability from FanCode.

So UVA T20 league named Dilshan, Maharoof, Tushara & Mendis as their captains & marquee players, with Shanaka as their current international star.



None of them played. Infact, were never even part of it. Now the league is suspended after two games, & i’m not even surprised. https://t.co/sLKRXwtuZP — Peeyush Sharma (@peeyushsharmaa) June 30, 2020

And the award for the weirdest cricket story of the year goes to... https://t.co/acNS45xWoG — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) July 3, 2020

What the hell.



UVA T20 premier league was happening in Punjab, not in Sri Lanka and no Sri Lankan players were contracted - it was all local players from Punjab wearing masks and this was streaming in various platforms.https://t.co/69s1veUm99 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 3, 2020