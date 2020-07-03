The Pakistan Cricket Board and the team touring England have refused to comment on former batting coach Grant Flower’s claim that former captain Younis Khan once held a knife to his throat on receiving advice.

Flower made the allegation during a cricket podcast in which he spoke about his nearly five-year stint with the team between 2014 and 2019. Khan is currently the batting coach of Pakistan.

An official from the PCB told PTI that the incident, that took place in Brisbane during a 2016 tour of Australia, wasn’t a case of serious threat as portrayed by Flower but friendly banter on the breakfast table.

“...But the impression being spread by Grant Flower is not entirely true. Younis apparently had jokingly picked up the butter knife and waved it around telling Grant to let him have his breakfast end not hand out advice,” the official said.

The 42-year-old is unlikely to respond to Flower’s narration of what happened, the official added. Recalling the incident, Flower also said that head coach Mickey Arthur had to intervene and calm Khan at that time.

On being contacted, the media manager of the Pakistan squad in Worcestershire said there would be no comments on the matter for now. The PCB official expressed displeasure at former coaches disclosing confidential information in public once their contracts end. “They also tend to add salt and pepper to incidents to grab headlines,” he said.

Khan agreed to become the batting coach of the Pakistan team for the long England tour just last month. The former captain is Pakistan’s leading Test run-getter and the only batsman from his country to cross 10,000 runs in the format.

