Lin Dan, one of badminton’s all-time greats and undoubtedly the most successful men’s singles player of the modern era, announced his retirement on Saturday by saying his time with the Chinese national team had come to an end.

The former world No 1, who won gold at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Games, will therefore not compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which have been pushed back to next summer because of coronavirus.

The end of Lin Dan’s glorious career comes just over a year after the retirement of his great rival and friend, the Malaysian star Lee Chong Wei. The duo reigned over badminton for more than a decade.

“I have been with the national team from 2000 to 2020, and it is very difficult to say goodbye,” 36-year-old Lin Dan said in a post on China’s social media (translated by BWF).

“In 2000, I became the Chinese team’s Lin Dan, and I was happy and proud. My family, coaches, team members and fans accompanied me in many hardships, ups and downs. Every jump smash was a hope for victory; I journeyed across four Olympics.

“I was not thinking of leaving and not willing to think of it. I gave my everything to this sport that I love. ‘Persevere’, I tell myself during every hard time, to let my career prolong. Compared to my younger days when I chased rankings, these (last few) years I challenged myself to the limits of a senior athlete, and living the spirit of never giving up,” Lin Dan added in his statement.

Tributes poured in for Lin Dan, and his arch-rival Lee Chong Wei led the way with this emotional farewell:

We knew this day would arrive,

Heavy moment of our lives;

You pulled down the curtain gracefully,

You were king where we fought so proudly;

Your final wave all four disappear,

Within the hush of silent tear.#lindan pic.twitter.com/gLJdpPTkB9 — Lee Chong Wei (@LeeChongWei) July 4, 2020

I remember playing my first-ever super series final against him. Playing him in China itself was special and he has been one of my favourite players to play against.



Have a happy retired life my friend, Lin Dan! 😊🤗 pic.twitter.com/mlGmi2fPzd — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) July 4, 2020

Double Olympic champion and all-time badminton great Lin Dan has announced his retirement.



Find out why, read a tribute from @LeeChongWei and relive the best of Lin Dan at the Olympics: https://t.co/KwtDzfsqKg @bwfmedia #LinDan pic.twitter.com/EWXiaz7FqV — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) July 4, 2020

Malaysian #badminton player #LeeChongWei said on Sina Weibo that he is proud of his "greatest opponent" #LinDan who announced his retirement on Sat. pic.twitter.com/61xp8Elpxi — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 4, 2020

2 Olympic gold medalist🥇

5-time world champion 🏆

5-time Sudirman Cup winner 🏆

6-time Thomas Cup winner🏆

China's "Super Dan" #LinDan ends 20-year national team career pic.twitter.com/ynuITLsGw6 — Xinhua Sports (@XHSports) July 4, 2020

Lee Chong Wei, Taufik Hidayat, Lin Dan and Peter Gade have retired



The end of an era pic.twitter.com/M9vmKoei1N — Nas (@nas__lea) July 4, 2020

He knew every trick in the book - good, bad and ugly - and then some!



He retires with 666 singles wins (among them 2 Olympic golds and 5 World Championship triumphs), a bunch of tattoos and a following numbering in the millions.



If that doesn't make Lin Dan the GOAT, what will? pic.twitter.com/5NVnLk3kSO — Oldhand (@BC_Oldhand) July 4, 2020

Can proudly say I was courtside for the final match @Rio2016 in the legendary rivalry between #LinDan and #LeeChongWei. People talk about rivetting rivalries between Ali-Frazier, Borg-Mcenroe, Federer-Nadal. This one was right up there between two living legends of badminton pic.twitter.com/w3UWqrNuzG — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 4, 2020

😭 As good as tributes can go. Lin Dan is single handendly responsible for LCW’s greatest ever under achiever tag rather than a GOAT. Reason that an olympic and world champion title will always elude him. And yet you see this. There’s something to learn here for each of us.. https://t.co/Ea5gyxZ8Iu — Vaibhav Manocha (@BeingMinchu) July 4, 2020

happy retirement, lin dan! end of an era💔 pic.twitter.com/am4gL1lPgT — rin (@temenminions) July 4, 2020

Farewell from Lee Chong Wei to Lin Dan, the greatest ever rivalry in the history of badminton. pic.twitter.com/Mhv8O0mBqd — Badminton Talk (@BadmintonTalk) July 4, 2020

One of the best rivalries in sports. LCW is the best, and Lin Dan is the superhuman. Selamat bersara, Lin Dan. https://t.co/oTObLhcPDY — KNB (@nizambakeri) July 4, 2020

Definitely we will miss him in @Tokyo2020 and for rest of the life. Thanks for giving us incredible Moments. May all the years ahead bring you great joy and relaxation ✨#LinDan #Legend #retired https://t.co/XwKekvXR9q — Sukant Kadam (@sukant9993) July 4, 2020

The G.O.A.T of badminton has retired today. The end of the fantastic era. See you, Lin Dan 🐐 pic.twitter.com/4TkwccdwkU — DAN 🇩🇰 | 19 TIMES! (@DenmarkTriads) July 4, 2020

Lin Dan 🐐 retired.

2008 Beijing Gold

2012 London Gold

2016 Rio lost semi to his nemesis LCW. Lost Bronze to Viktor.



5 world championships

6 All England



With Taufik and Lee Chong Wei also retired, Badminton officially moved to next era. Over to Momota, Ginting and Viktor pic.twitter.com/iPX6wmeeR5 — Sambit Nayak (@sambitlnt) July 4, 2020