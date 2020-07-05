Cristiano Ronaldo ended a two-year wait to score a free-kick in club football as he found the back of the net from a direct free-kick for the first time after 42 failed attempts.

The Portuguese who has had a stellar record of scoring free-kicks in his career hadn’t registered one for Juventus since his move to the Turin-based club in 2019.

However, he ended the long wait on Saturday as he netted one against Torino in Juventus’ 4-1 victory.

Twitter welcomed the goal for Juventus by, once again, comparing his record with that of Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo has been in sensational form since the restart as Messi and Barcelona have largely struggled.

Here’s what Twitter made of the Ronaldo free-kick

I love this feeling 😉💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/Aj6uHZfUjF — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 4, 2020

Ronaldo's Juventus Freekick Stats



Attempts: 43

Free Kicks over the wall : 8

Off Target : 37

On Target : 4

Fans injured : 16

Birds killed : 8

Balls sent to Pluto : 5

Players injured : 18

Goals scored : 1 — Fuegoleon. (@Waffirian_) July 4, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo is the ONLY player in HISTORY to score a freekick GOAL in



- Premier League 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

- La Liga 🇪🇸

- Serie A 🇮🇹

- World Cup🌎

- UEFA Champions League⭐️



INCREDIBLE 🐐. pic.twitter.com/Nc6JAG5OvT — Iconic🥶🐐👑 (@IconicManUtd) July 4, 2020

Most Freekicks by active players in the world right now:



CRISTIANO RONALDO - 55

Lionel Messi - 52



One of the Greatest Freekick takers Ever. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/is9rjRXSnF — Hass™ (@GoatCF) July 4, 2020

'Declining Messi'



- 39 goal contributions

- 4 freekick goals

- 3 hatricks

- 38 big chances created

- 9 goals from out the box



'Improving Ronaldo'



- 30 goal contributions (38% penalties)

- 1 freekick goal

- 1 hatrick

- 8 big chances created

- 1 goal from outside the box. https://t.co/TCvacvCExX — Dante🌟 (@FCBDante) July 4, 2020

Another incredible goal by @Cristiano.

He's just become the first Juventus player to score 25+ league goals in a single season since 1961. He's 35! https://t.co/DzLS5P8u3h — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 4, 2020

16 - Cristiano Ronaldo has either scored or assisted in each of his last 16 games with Juventus in Serie A; he has made 20 goals and four assists in that span. Machine.#JuveTorino pic.twitter.com/14HyX9TQIH — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) July 4, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo since the return of Serie A:



• 4 goals.

• 3 assists.



🐐 is on 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t79hO2EEZq — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) July 4, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 25 goals in Serie A this season. ⚽🔥



That means he's become the first player in history to score 25 or more goals in a season in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇸🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/cXqdHCfA77 — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) July 4, 2020

Twitter also saw a funny side to Ronaldo ending his free-kick drought

Finally Ronaldo scored a Freekick 😂 pic.twitter.com/WhPsFuKJgU — Arsh (@fcbarsalan) July 4, 2020