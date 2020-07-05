Cristiano Ronaldo ended a two-year wait to score a free-kick in club football as he found the back of the net from a direct free-kick for the first time after 42 failed attempts.
The Portuguese who has had a stellar record of scoring free-kicks in his career hadn’t registered one for Juventus since his move to the Turin-based club in 2019.
However, he ended the long wait on Saturday as he netted one against Torino in Juventus’ 4-1 victory.
Twitter welcomed the goal for Juventus by, once again, comparing his record with that of Lionel Messi.
Ronaldo has been in sensational form since the restart as Messi and Barcelona have largely struggled.
Here’s what Twitter made of the Ronaldo free-kick
Twitter also saw a funny side to Ronaldo ending his free-kick drought