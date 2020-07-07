I-League champions Mohun Bagan on Tuesday said it has cleared the dues of players, coaches and support staff, just three days ahead of its official merger with Indian Super League side ATK.

ATK-Mohun Bagan will have their first board meeting, to be attended by seven directors, on Friday, signaling the launch of the joint venture.

The meeting is also likely to finalise the club’s name, logo and jersey.

“We are pleased to inform that Mohun Bagan Football Club (India) Pvt. Ltd has already cleared the due salaries of Indian coaches, players and support staff on Tuesday,” the club said in a statement.

Players of the reigning I-League champions had written to the club in May to clear their dues. The Mariners had then blamed the delay on the coronavirus-forced lockdown in the country.

Mohun Bagan later promised to clear the dues by July 20.

“Mohun Bagan FC is happy to have fulfilled the commitment and wish the players, coaches and support staff a successful future,” it added.