Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in September.

“The Asia Cup, which was to be held in September, has been cancelled),” Ganguly told ‘sports tak’ in an Instagram live session.

With T20 World Cup in October-November also unlikely to go ahead in Australia due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Asia Cup’s cancellation allows the BCCI to have a full-fledged Indian Premier League in the same window.

Earlier in May, the executive board of the Asian Cricket Council deferred a decision on the fate of the Asia Cup T20 tournament amid speculation that it might be postponed due to the coronaviruspandemic. It is understood that the ACC was waiting for ICC’s decision on the T20 World Cup in Australia before taking a call on the Asia Cup.

There was no definitive word on the host country of the tournament although there were talks about Pakistan Cricket Board hosting it this year.

PCB chief Ehsan Mani later told Sportstar on Wednesday that he was still awaiting a response from ACC about the T20 tournament.

“We are still waiting for the ACC to come back to us,” said Mani.

“They are making inquiries about certain (things). Maybe, Sourav knows something that I don’t know. That’s possible. But we have not heard anything from the ACC, so I can’t comment on that,” he added.

Watch the video here:

Play

(With PTI inputs)