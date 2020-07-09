The Covid-19 lockdown is a double-edged sword for Indian pacer Mohammed Shami. While it gives an exhausted body enough time to “heal” and get stronger, he fears the prolonged break can also have ruinous implications on any bowler’s rhythm.

The 29-year-old said he certainly enjoyed an “advantage” over other Indian players living in metros, having constantly trained inside his sprawling ancestral home in Sahaspur, which comprises a mini-cricket ground with full facility for net practice.

“There are two ways to look at it. The Indian team always has a packed schedule and it was a good break which allowed a tired body to heal,” Shami said.

“While on one side, you gain physically, become fitter and stronger with a lot of training but not playing the sport means that at the same time the rhythm is not there. Obviously, it’s something where you will find the difference. So there are pros and cons and it’s about managing your body,” said Shami, who has taken 180 wickets from 49 Tests.

As and when the BCCI starts a camp, Shami believed that he will have an advantage.

“Obviously I will have an advantage as I have been training quite regularly. This is different from an injury-induced break. I have been in good rhythm, and luckily, I don’t feel any stiffness while bowling full tilt.

“This is a phase when you always know that you are there and it’s a matter of time to get that rhythm back. It bolsters your confidence.”

While he has started bowling full tilt at the nets with his brother facing him, Shami said he still can’t gauge how an old red ball will behave without the application of saliva.

Unsure of how saliva ban will affect bowlers

Did you try with an old ball at the nets? “No, I haven’t,” said the man with maximum variations among the current group of fast bowlers.

“If you don’t get proper conditions, you can’t try bowling with old ball.

“In the nets, the old ball that you use is the one that’s kept in a box for a few days, it will behave differently from a ball that’s getting old after continuous use in a match situation. Because a ball that gets old in a match situation is maintained throughout the course of the innings.

“So my next target during training is to start with a new ball and try to maintain it without saliva and then figure out how it behaves when it gets old.

“I will have to bowl with it and after may be 20 overs when the batsman has faced it, then you get an idea how the ball behaves,” he added.

Not using saliva is something that Shami is already trying to inculcate, by constantly reminding himself that it’s banned for now.

But he does admit that he has no answer to whether the ball will be reversing or not without saliva.

“People are asking me this question, but honestly, I have no answer. Because, it’s a habit and a theory we have all believed and practised since our starting years. So, once we start trying, we will know better.”

While workload management is an important aspect, after a six-month break, no player would be thinking about anything else but game time.

“I prefer game time but, at the same time, one should have the knowledge as to how one’s body is reacting to various types of workload.

“Our team’s workload management has been great. I believe after such a long break, I don’t think that we need to think about workload and stuff. Because, right now, all I want is to be in a camp, think about my practice and start preparing for matches.”