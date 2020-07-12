Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, PTI reported.

The development of Chauhan testing positive for the virus emerged late on Saturday night. The 72-year-old underwent the Covid-19 test on Friday and has been reportedly admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow, according to PTI.

Chetan Chauhan ji is also tested positive for #COVIDー19. Sending best wishes in his direction too...get well soon, sir. Tough night this one...Big B and Chetan Ji. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 11, 2020

Chauhan’s family members will undergo COVID-19 tests and they have been put under home quarantine for now.

Chauhan also holds the Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, PRD and Civil Security ministry in the UP cabinet. Till last year, he served as the sports minister of the state.

Chauhan, a two-time former Lok Sabha MP, was known to be a gritty player during his days. Chauhan played 40 Tests between 1969 and 1981 and scored 2084 runs at an average of 31.57 with 97 being his highest score.

Chauhan also played in seven ODIs, scoring 153 runs from them.

He formed a good opening partnership with Sunil Gavaskar, scoring over 3000 runs together with 10 century stands from 59 innings. Only Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir have put together more century partnerships for the first wicket than Chauhan and Gavaskar in Tests for India. He was a heavy scorer of runs in domestic cricket while playing for Delhi and Maharashtra too.