Known for his stroke-making skills and less for a temperament to stick around, Jermaine Blackwood made a gritty 95 that defied expectations as the West Indies beat England by four wickets in the first Test at Southampton on Sunday.

The West Indies, set 200 to win on the last day, were reeling at 27/3 after England fast bowler Jofra Archer’s early double strike.

Blackwood, however, held firm until, in sight of just his second Test century, he drove England stand-in captain Ben Stokes to James Anderson at mid-off, with the visitors needing just 11 more runs to win.

But John Campbell, forced to retire hurt on one after being struck on the toe by Archer, returned to hit the winning runs.

West Indies captain Jason Holder, the world’s top-ranked Test all-rounder ahead of Stokes, was 14 not out.

The match was a personal and tactical triumph for Holder, who took a Test-best 6-42 in England’s lowly first innings 204 after Stokes, leading the side in the absence of Joe Root, won the toss and batted.

Although they hold the Wisden Trophy, the West Indies have not won a Test series in England for 32 years.

But this victory put them 1-0 up with two to play in a behind-closed-doors series ahead of next week’s second Test at Old Trafford. It was a thoroughly deserved success for the West Indies, who went ahead with their tour despite more than 44,000 deaths in Britain from the coronavirus during the pandemic.

First game after the break belongs to us!



Some gritty performance from the lads. This team deserves the win in this game. Congratulations boys



You make us proud... 👊🏿 #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/wYAVRGOwh6 — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) July 12, 2020

Good all-round performances by players from both teams.

Jermaine Blackwood played a crucial knock in a tense situation to see @windiescricket through. An important win which has set up the series perfectly. #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/PLbJlqIe8c — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 12, 2020

Wow @windiescricket what a win. Top display of test cricket. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 12, 2020

Can’t speak highly enough about the skill and character shown by @windiescricket . Very well coached and led by @Coachsim13 and @Jaseholder98 . Kudos to Gabriel and Blackwood as well for outstanding contributions. Yes still two test to go but good start👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) July 12, 2020

Brilliant result for an understated, determined West Indies side. Excellent test match. This has been good for our game. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 12, 2020

Excellent win for @windiescricket

Led exceptionally by @Jaseholder98; Shannon Gabriel (9 wkts) stood up & Blackwood played a great knock in the run-chase. Great start to cricket after a long break. Crowds won’t be back in the stadiums but quality cricket is surely back #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/DmkHBF8AML — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 12, 2020

A good win for the West Indies #ENGvWI. Shown very good temperament especially in the chase after losing 3 early wickets. Congrats to @Coachsim13 and his team. Well done @windiescricket #raisethebat — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) July 12, 2020

What a win for @windiescricket! Richly deserved. Welcome back Test cricket #ENGvWI — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) July 12, 2020

Well done to @windiescricket played with patience great skill and maturity we’ll lead by their captain @Jaseholder98 #ENGvWI 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) July 12, 2020

Many congratulations @windiescricket on a brilliant win. Great display of skills and maturity and extremely well led by Jason Holder. Top knock from Blackwood in the fourth innings and West Indies showing how it is done #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/Y09bLzwaYk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 12, 2020

Cricket is so much better with @windiescricket doing well in the longest format of the game.Congratulations to the WI team for winning the test match #ENGvWI — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 12, 2020

What a way to begin cricket again!

Great performance from both the teams. Special mention to @JBlackwood100 & Shannon Gabriel's performances. Fantastic captaincy by @jaseholder98.

Their positive intent right from Day 1 has won them this match!#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/7hUGgUffa5 — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) July 12, 2020

As well as the series lead, West Indies earn their first points on the World Test Championship table 👏 #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/xatlRUMQD3 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 12, 2020

RALLY! What a way for Test cricket to make its return. So enjoyed that from West Indies. Did everything right, from the minute the took the field on Wednesday and, along with England, expanded cricket's consciousness, to the way they batted in the final session.#ENGvWI — Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) July 12, 2020

Brilliant win by West Indies:



A professional and disciplined team effort

A captain who led from the front and saw his team home

Batsmen who fought hard in both innings

Shannon Gabriel with 9 wickets led the pace attack superbly#ENGvWI #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 12, 2020

There will be lots of talk about the bowlers England picked for this game, but the match was won and lost by how West Indies bowled and how England's top order batted in the first innings.



87-5 having won the toss and batted. That was the game. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) July 12, 2020

Incredible mental strength from the Windies to come back and beat the odds after that horror start. Their arrival on English shores, and the manner of this win, are embodiments of positive thinking. What a message for the times. — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) July 12, 2020

28 is a mighty good time to come of age and find your feet as a Test batsman, especially for someone like @JBlackwood100 who knows what it is to be dropped & spend time on the periphery. Hopefully he now will find out how it is to be settled in the team for a long time #ENGvWI — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) July 12, 2020

He came when West Indies was 27 for 3 while chasing 200 with all the question mark on his spot after throwing his wicket the in first innings but he has played a absolutely fantastic 95 runs from 154 balls including 12 fours. Well played, Blackwood. #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/MkXM3aksEH — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 12, 2020

Great point from Michael Holding. Commitment. This team is full of players aspiring to be Test cricketers. Huge credit to Cricket West Indies for giving them the best possible preparation time. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) July 12, 2020

People who wanted cricket to start with IPL don't know how good an English defeat at home feels like. #ENGvWI — Manya (@CSKian716) July 12, 2020

Kudos to the selection of 11 by @windiescricket. Most people expected them to play Cornwall and leave out either Chase or Blackwood. They picked an extra batsmen and backed their quicks. Both played vital roles. Selecting the right 11 is a very under rated art.#ENGvWI — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) July 12, 2020

West Indies captains against England since 2000



Jason Holder: Four wins in six Tests (Two defeats)



All other captains: Three wins in 31 Tests (19 defeats)#ENGvWI — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) July 12, 2020

Away wins in Test cricket are rare—& for everyone but the fans of the home team—treasured. In the midst of a pandemic the fact West Indies are even here is commendable & for that their victory should be treasured by all cricket fans, regardless of allegiance. #ENGvWI — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) July 12, 2020

This has been the most important match in a long long time. Not only has the game been enthralling, it has also been uneventful from a Covid stand point and given hope. Cricket, you beauty - The gift that keeps giving #ENGvsWI — Srinath Bhashyam (@srinathb) July 12, 2020