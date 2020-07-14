Board of Control for Cricket in India has appointed Hemang Amin as its interim CEO, The Indian Express reported on Sunday.

Amin is also the chief operating officer of the Indian Premier League. This development comes days after the BCCI accepted Rahul Johri’s resignation as CEO.

The board is hopeful of finding a full-time CEO in the next two months. It had hired a consulting agency to help appoint its first CEO in 2016, but this time it will make the decision itself.

According to the report, the BCCI will detail out the criteria for their next CEO in the Apex Council meeting on July 17.

Johri, who joined the BCCI in 2016, had earlier put in his papers after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators had made way for the Sourav Ganguly-led set-up to run the world’s richest cricket board.

He was then asked to continue till the end of his contract, which is due to expire in 2021.

However, once the BCCI got back its administration, Johri was increasingly marginalised with his domain of work, including matters related to ICC, being handled by secretary Jay Shah.