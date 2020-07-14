India’s six-time Olympian, Shiva Keshavan has been excluded from the 15-member committee constituted by The Indian Olympic Association to look after the preparedness and needs of Indian athletes, The Tribune reported.

The committee headed by the president of Ice Skating Association of India (ISAI) president, RK Gupta includes Abraham K Techi (secretary-general, Arunachal Pradesh Olympic Committee), Virender Sachdeva (associate EC member, IOA), C Laltlanthange (associate EC member, IOA), John F Kharsingh (working president, Meghalaya State Olympic Association), Balasaheb Laridge (secretary, Maharashtra Olympic Association).

The members have little to no knowledge of winter sports.

Keshavan who participated in the luge event in six straight Winter Olympics for India from 1998 to 2018 is disappointed at his exclusion.

“I have always desired to work for the promotion of winter sports in India and I have given my availability to IOA, Ministry and sports federations. I can add real value since I have decades of experience and know what needs to be done for winter sports in the country,” Keshavan told The Tribune.

“I am saddened to be excluded from winter sports development projects and I see a lack of athlete stakeholders. But I am always here to support the cause of winter sports,” he added.

Certain IOA officials believe the purpose of forming additional committees is political.

“What’s the point in making new committees? It is being done as a favour to some and to bring his (Batra) supporters in the IOA fold,” an IOA official told the newspaper.