A man has handed himself into police in France and has confessed to shooting dead the brother of Tottenham defender Serge Aurier, a police official said.

Christopher Aurier, 26, died in hospital after being shot in the stomach outside a nightclub in the southwestern city of Toulouse in the early hours of Monday.

A man went to a police station on Tuesday and said he had been the gunman, the police official said.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed that a man was being held over the death.

Local newspaper La Depeche reported that an argument over a girlfriend could have been behind the shooting.

Christopher Aurier was once considered a more promising prospect than Serge, who is one year older, and the two came up through the ranks at Lens.

But while Serge went on to play for Paris Saint-Germain and Ivory Coast before moving to Premier League club Tottenham in 2017, Christopher could not establish himself in a major club and had been playing this season for fifth division club Toulouse Rodeo.