Fifa announced on Wednesday the match schedule for World Cup 2022, to be held from November 21 to December 18 Qatar.

The Al Bayt Stadium will be the stage for hosts Qatar to kick off the tournament on Monday, 21 November 2022.

The group stage will last 12 days and, with four matches per day, the global governing body said, adding that no air travel will be needed to move between the venues.

Image courtesy: Fifa

The local kick-off times for group matches have been set for 13:00, 16:00, 19:00 and 22:00, with the simultaneous kick-offs for the last round of group games and knockout-stage timings being 18:00 and 22:00. Khalifa International Stadium will be the setting for the play-off for third place on 17 December. The final will kick off one day later at 18:00 at Lusail Stadium.

Image courtesy: Fifa

Qatar 2022, first men’s Fifa World Cup to be staged in the Middle East, is also the first edition to be held in the November-December window. The tournament will feature 32 teams.

Fifa issed the latest updates in relation to the international match calendar in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic that can be found here and here.

More to follow...