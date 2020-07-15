Indian sprinter Dutee Chand issued a statement on Wednesday explaining the reason she put up her luxury car for sale after her initial post on Facebook sparked an argument on social media over the Indian sports system.

Last week, the 24-year-old had posted on her official Facebook account that she was putting her BMW car on sale and was subsequently quoted as saying that she needed funds to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics next year. The post was later deleted.

The story was, however, picked up by several news organisations and the administration was criticised by sportspersons such as Somdev Devvarman on Twitter for not supporting athletes.

However, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Athletics Federation of India chief Adille Sumariwala and Indian Institute of Sports chief Parth Jindal all refuted the accusation, saying that Chand was getting the support needed and has been offered help.

Chand had been quoted as saying that she wanted to sell the car as she was unable to support herself.

“These are difficult times for all of us,” the sprinter from Odisha was quoted as saying in an interview with Rediff.

“For athletes, no sponsors are coming forward and helping us. I had a few sponsorship deals until July and all, expect Puma, ended. Puma just provides me with apparel. Had there been an Olympics, I would have been all set, but, as the Games have been postponed by a year, I am unable to support myself. It was a difficult decision for me to put up that post,” she had added.

In that interview, Chand had also said her manager deleted the post after some comments turned ugly.

Complete nonsense - we have offered to support her so many times at IIS. The offer is still wide open — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) July 15, 2020

I agree 100%. But in this case I already had discussion with Dutee Chand and she is fine. She'll let me know if she needs additional help. Inaccurate reportings can create wrong impressions about our genuine efforts @KiranManral — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 13, 2020

Now, the athlete has sought to clarify the scenario saying that she has no need of a luxury car and wanted to use the extra funds for more training.

“I took to social media to sell my car. I don’t have the resources to maintain luxury cars, though I love them. I am not able to use the car and it is a spendthrift expense on my part. I never expressed that I am selling it to fund my training. Odisha government and my KIIT University have always supported me. This does not deny the fact that my training is very expensive, especially for the 2021 Olympics. I just wanted to make a point that his money could be diverted to my training and a car can be bought post Covid once I receive the money from the state government,” she said in a statement issued on her Twitter account.

Here’s the full text of her statement issued on Wednesday: