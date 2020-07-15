Indian sprinter Dutee Chand issued a statement on Wednesday explaining the reason she put up her luxury car for sale after her initial post on Facebook sparked an argument on social media over the Indian sports system.
Last week, the 24-year-old had posted on her official Facebook account that she was putting her BMW car on sale and was subsequently quoted as saying that she needed funds to prepare for the Tokyo Olympics next year. The post was later deleted.
The story was, however, picked up by several news organisations and the administration was criticised by sportspersons such as Somdev Devvarman on Twitter for not supporting athletes.
However, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Athletics Federation of India chief Adille Sumariwala and Indian Institute of Sports chief Parth Jindal all refuted the accusation, saying that Chand was getting the support needed and has been offered help.
Chand had been quoted as saying that she wanted to sell the car as she was unable to support herself.
“These are difficult times for all of us,” the sprinter from Odisha was quoted as saying in an interview with Rediff.
“For athletes, no sponsors are coming forward and helping us. I had a few sponsorship deals until July and all, expect Puma, ended. Puma just provides me with apparel. Had there been an Olympics, I would have been all set, but, as the Games have been postponed by a year, I am unable to support myself. It was a difficult decision for me to put up that post,” she had added.
In that interview, Chand had also said her manager deleted the post after some comments turned ugly.
Now, the athlete has sought to clarify the scenario saying that she has no need of a luxury car and wanted to use the extra funds for more training.
“I took to social media to sell my car. I don’t have the resources to maintain luxury cars, though I love them. I am not able to use the car and it is a spendthrift expense on my part. I never expressed that I am selling it to fund my training. Odisha government and my KIIT University have always supported me. This does not deny the fact that my training is very expensive, especially for the 2021 Olympics. I just wanted to make a point that his money could be diverted to my training and a car can be bought post Covid once I receive the money from the state government,” she said in a statement issued on her Twitter account.
Here’s the full text of her statement issued on Wednesday:
I took to social media to sell my car BMW. I don’t have the resources to maintain luxury cars, though I love them. I am not able to use the car and it is a spendthrift expense on my part. I never expressed that I am selling it to fund my training.
Odisha Government and my own KIIT University have always supported me. This does not deny the fact that my training is very expensive, especially for the 2021 Olympics. I just wanted to make a point that this money could be diverted for my training and a car can be bought post Covid once I receive the money from the State Government.
My salary from OMC is 60,000 not 80,000. I am not complaining. Buying a car can definitely wait. KIIT University, my alma mater has stood with me and for me in all my difficulties. I just did not want to be a burden on KIIT or Odisha Government.
Not that I live in deprivation or lack of resources, but selling the car could give me breathing space on one hand and not burden the overwhelmed KIIT and Odisha Government who are all stretched to help in these testing times.
At the same time, I know that I will send a plan of my training, here in Odisha as I can not travel for any international destination, the Government will sanction it without any hesitation. But just on humanitarian ground, can’t I do something myself? Why is my willingness to be self reliant questioned? It is just a confusion created by the media, misinterpreting my use of language (definitely I admit it is not my forte).
I have thorough respect for the Union Government, State Government and KIIT who have made me what I am today. With folded hands, I want to say that I was neither complaining nor making a show of my lack of finance because I am a daughter of the country and my well-wishers are there to keep me going. Bless me for my training in Kalinga Stadium so that my dream of getting a Gold for my country comes true.
The Founder of my alma mater, KIIT always supports, patronises and encourages talent in all fields - academics and co-curricular. Purnima Hembram, Amiya Mallick, Debashish Das, Juana Murmu, Shanti Murmu and thousands more are the shining examples of his altruism.
Why am I only targeted and his help is questioned? People are taking advantage of disturbance in my family and inadvertently bring in personal affairs into my professional life. They are also dragging state government and my alma mater into such issues despite knowing that they have anchored me. Both have created marvellous sports infrastructure, hosted coveted sports events and supported thousands of budding talents. They support me as a sportsperson. wrongfully alleging them disheartens me too. I request all to continue to wish and pray for me so that I bring laurels for the nation.