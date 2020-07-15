India’s Koneru Humpy and Dronavalli Harika advanced to the quarter-finals of the fourth and final leg of Women Speed Chess Championships on Wednesday.

While world rapid champion Humpy edged out Russian Olga Girya 7-6 to reach the last eight, Harika had to work hard for a 6-5 win over Tatev Abrahmanyan.

Humpy, the world No 2 will meet Valentina Gunina in the second round while Harika will take on Alexandra Kosteniuk for a place in the semifinals.

In other first-round matches, world no.1 Hou Yifan trounced compatriot Ning Kaiyu 8.5-1.5 and Alexandra Kosteniuk beat Bibisara Assaubayeva 7-5. Russian Valentina Gunina got past Le Thao Nguyen Pham 6.5-3. and Anna Muzychuk beat Munkzhul Turmunkh 5.5-4.5.

The Grand Prix consists of four legs, with a total of 21 participants. Each of the 21 players participates in three out of four Grand Prix legs. Each GP is a 16-player knockout event. In each Grand Prix leg, every player scores cumulative grand prix points according to the position in the final standings.

The two players who score the highest number of cumulative grand prix points in all three Grand Prix legs qualify for the Super Final to be held on July 20.