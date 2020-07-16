BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday went into home quarantine after his elder brother and Cricket Association of Bengal joint secretary Snehasish Ganguly tested positive for Covid-19.

Snehasish, a former Bengal first-class player, has been admitted to the Belle Vue hospital after his report came positive.

“He was suffering from fever for the last few days and his test report came positive today. He’s been admitted to Belle Vue Hospital,” a CAB official told PTI.

“The reports arrived late in the evening. As per health protocols, even Sourav will have to be in home quarantine for a stipulated period,” a source close to the BCCI President added.

Snehasish had shifted to their ancestral house, where Ganguly is based, in Behala after his wife and in-laws at his Mominpur residence tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Read: Indian cricket’s greatest captains: Sourav Ganguly’s genius was moulded by self-belief and instinct

The former India captain was, however, unavailable for a comment on the development.

Recently, during an interview with India Today, Ganguly had spoken about how life around him has changed, making people more vulnerable.

“My brother visits our factories everyday and he is more at risk,” the former batting star had said.