Lionel Messi gave Barcelona fans something to cheer at the end of a disappointing campaign that saw the Catalans surrender their La Liga crown to arch-rivals Real Madrid.
The Argentine was confirmed as the winner of Pichichi trophy – a title given to La Liga’s top scorer – as he netted a brace against Alaves in Barcelona’s 5-0 win in the final round of matches in La Liga to finish four goals above Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema.
Top scorers by season
|Season
|Player
|Goals
|Apps
|2009–10
|Lionel Messi
|34
|35
|2010–11
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|40
|34
|2011–12
|Lionel Messi
|50
|37
|2012–13
|Lionel Messi
|46
|32
|2013–14
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|31
|30
|2014–15
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|48
|35
|2015–16
|Luis Suárez
|40
|35
|2016–17
|Lionel Messi
|37
|34
|2017–18
|Lionel Messi
|34
|36
|2018–19
|Lionel Messi
|36
|34
|2019–20
|Lionel Messi
|25
|33
However, with his seventh Pichichi trophy, Messi now has the most number of golden boot awards in La Liga history, further cementing his place as one of the greatest goalscorers, if not the greatest in Spanish football.
Most Pichichi trophies
|Player
|Trophies
|Seasons
|Lionel Messi
|7
|2009–10, 2011–12, 2012–13, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20
|Telmo Zarra
|6
|1944–45, 1945–46, 1946–47, 1949–50, 1950–51, 1952–53
|Alfredo Di Stéfano
|5
|1953–54, 1955–56, 1956–57, 1957–58, 1958–59
|Quini
|5
|1973–74, 1975–76, 1979–80, 1980–81, 1981–82
|Hugo Sánchez
|5
|1984–85, 1985–86, 1986–87, 1987–88, 1989–90
|Ferenc Puskás
|4
|1959–60, 1960–61, 1962–63, 1963–64
|Isidro Lángara
|3
|1933–34, 1934–35, 1935–36
|José Eulogio Gárate
|3
|1968–69, 1969–70, 1970–71
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|3
|2010–11, 2013–14, 2014–15
|Guillermo Gorostiza
|2
|1929–30, 1931–32
|Mundo
|2
|1941–42, 1943–44
|Pahiño
|2
|1947–48, 1951–52
|Amancio
|2
|1968–69, 1969–70
|Mario Kempes
|2
|1976–77, 1977–78
|Raúl
|2
|1998–99, 2000–01
|Ronaldo
|2
|1996–97, 2003–04
|Diego Forlán
|2
|2004–05, 2008–09
This is the fourth straight season where Messi has been La Liga’s top scorer, thus equaling the record of Alfredo di Stefano and Hugo Sanchez for consecutive Pichichi trophy wins
Most number of consecutive Pichichi trophies
|Player
|Wins
|Seasons
|Alfredo Di Stéfano
|4
|1955–56, 1956–57, 1957–58, 1958–59
|Hugo Sánchez
|4
|1984–85, 1985–86, 1986–87, 1987–88
|Lionel Messi
|4
|2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20
|Isidro Lángara
|3
|1933–34, 1934–35, 1935–36
|Telmo Zarra
|3
|1944–45, 1945–46, 1946–47
|José Eulogio Gárate
|3
|1968–69, 1969–70, 1970–71
|Quini
|3
|1979–80, 1980–81, 1981–82
Messi’s tally of 25 goals in a single La Liga season is his lowest in 12 years but it was enough for him to be the division’s top scorer again.
Lionel Messi's goal tallies in La Liga seasons
|Season
|Goal tally
|2004-05
|1
|2005-06
|6
|2006-07
|14
|2007-08
|10
|2008-09
|23
|2009-10
|34
|2010-11
|31
|2011-12
|50
|2012-13
|46
|2013-14
|28
|2014-15
|43
|2015-16
|26
|2016-17
|37
|2017-18
|34
|2018-19
|36
|2019-20
|25
In terms of the overall goalscoring statistics, Messi is way ahead of the pack. His record is unlikely to be broken anytime soon as the second active goalscorer in La Liga is Karim Benzema who is 275 goals behind the Argentine.
List of La Liga's all-time leading goalscorers
|Rank
|Player
|Years
|Goals
|Appearances
|Goals per game
|1
|Lionel Messi
|2004 – Present
|444
|485
|0.92
|2
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|2009–2018
|311
|292
|1.07
|3
|Telmo Zarra
|1940–1955
|251
|278
|0.9
|4
|Hugo Sánchez
|1981–1994
|234
|347
|0.67
|5
|Raúl
|1994–2010
|228
|550
|0.41
|6
|Alfredo Di Stéfano
|1953–1966
|227
|329
|0.69
|7
|César Rodríguez
|1939–1955
|223
|353
|0.63
|8
|Quini
|1970–1987
|219
|448
|0.49
|9
|Pahiño
|1943–1956
|210
|278
|0.76
|10
|Edmundo Suárez
|1939–1950
|195
|231
|0.84
|11
|Santillana
|1970–1988
|186
|461
|0.4
|12
|David Villa
|2003–2014
|185
|352
|0.53
|13
|Juan Arza
|1943–1959
|182
|349
|0.52
|14
|Guillermo Gorostiza
|1929–1945
|178
|256
|0.7
|15
|Karim Benzema
|2009–Present
|169
|349
|0.48
Messi, however, who has not been a happy man in recent weeks and has made his frustrations at Barcelona clear was not too overjoyed at winning a record Pichichi trophy.
“I’m never that bothered about the individual prizes and I would have preferred it to have come with a league title like before,” said Messi.
The Argentine will now set his eyes on helping Barcelona win their sixth Champions League trophy when the competition resumes in August.