Ben Stokes was a determined man, when he came out to bat in the first innings of the second Test against West Indies in Manchester. England needed Ben Stokes. They needed him to bat time, score big...and he did just that. He took 118 balls to reach his half century, got to his century off 255 balls. And, when England needed him to accelerate, he scored his third fifty off 46 balls.
Ben Stokes was a determined man, when he came out to bat in the second innings. This time as an opener. England, this time, needed him to go hard from the first ball. England needed quick runs. England needed Ben Stokes, again.
And the all-rounder delivered in style, again.
“Numbers, figures...I don’t really care. The main number for me is how many wins,” Stokes had said earlier during the Test. “I was more buzzing that I faced 300 balls than I was when I got to my hundred, that’s something I never thought I’d be capable of doing.”
The first innings ton was the second-highest of Stokes’s 10 Test hundreds, behind his blistering 258 against South Africa at Cape Town in 2016. But, more significantly, it was also the longest innings of his career, in terms of ball faced in a Test innings.
As was the case with his stunning 135 not out during a remarkable one-wicket win in the third Ashes Test against Australia at Headingley last year, Stokes had the discipline to play himself in against accurate bowling before picking the right moment to up the tempo.
Also read: Ben Stokes adds another special innings to his collection
Having gone to a hundred in, by his standards, a restrained 255 balls, Stokes needed a mere 46 more for the third fifty of his innings as he punished a new ball being deployed by a tiring West Indies pace attack.
(Note: Scroll across or swipe right to view all columns in the tables below.)
Ben Stokes's longest innings in Tests (balls)
|Runs
|BF
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Pos
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start date
|176
|356
|17
|2
|49.43
|5
|1
|v West Indies
|Manchester
|16 Jul 2020
|128
|235
|13
|2
|54.46
|6
|1
|v India
|Rajkot
|9 Nov 2016
|135*
|219
|11
|8
|61.64
|5
|4
|v Australia
|Leeds
|22 Aug 2019
|120
|214
|12
|2
|56.07
|5
|1
|v South Africa
|Port Elizabeth
|16 Jan 2020
|258
|198
|30
|11
|130.3
|6
|1
|v South Africa
|Cape Town
|2 Jan 2016
Fast forward to the England second innings: opening the batting for the first time ever in his career in the longest format (Tests or first-class matches), he showed just why he is England’s Mr. Versatile.
Stokes, promoted to open in a quest for quick runs, made 78 not out off 57 balls, including four fours and three sixes, to take England to 129/3 declared in their second innings.
Having batted cautiously before upping the tempo during a brilliant 176 in England’s first innings 469/9 declared, star all-rounder Stokes produced another brilliantly judged batting display.
Ben Stokes in the second Test at Manchester:
1st inns: 176 off 376 balls, Strike Rate: 49.43.
2nd inns: 78* off 57 balls, Strike Rate: 136.84.
Jason Holder, knowing what England wanted to do, spread the field far and wide. But Stokes still took 14 runs off the first over of the day, bowled by Kemar Roach.
The left-handed batsman smashed the fast bowler’s fourth ball past a static long-off for four and next ball took the fielder out of the equation with a huge drive over his head for six.
Next over, Stokes should have been out for 29 when the star all-rounder slogged Shannon Gabriel to deep extra cover only for Campbell to drop a routine catch.
Stokes punished the West Indies for that error, going to fifty with a six off Gabriel that cleared the towering Holder at long-off.
Root was then run out but England vice-captain Stokes continued his assault by powerfully driving Holder for six before elegantly gliding him to four down to third man off successive balls. England, thanks to Stokes, scored 92 runs off 11 overs at the start of the final day’s play.
(Note: Root declared with West Indies needing 312 runs to win, with 85 overs for England to bowl in which to force victory. West Indies were 25/3 at lunch. This report will be updated with the final score at the end of the match.)
In the process, Stokes played what was the quickest Test innings of his career when he has faced minimum 50 balls.
Ben Stokes's fastest innings in Tests
|Runs
|BF
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Pos
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|78*
|57
|4
|3
|136.84
|1
|3
|v West Indies
|Manchester
|258
|198
|30
|11
|130.3
|6
|1
|v South Africa
|Cape Town
|101
|92
|15
|3
|109.78
|6
|3
|v New Zealand
|Lord's
|58
|54
|9
|1
|107.4
|6
|2
|v South Africa
|Johannesburg
|92
|94
|15
|1
|97.87
|6
|1
|v New Zealand
|Lord's
In a breathtaking display of not just power-hitting but determined running between the wickets, Stokes showed he can adapt to any challenge thrown at him.
Only two other instances of openers scoring quicker have been recorded in the history of Test cricket (when facing 50 or more balls).
Best SR by an opener in Tests (50 balls faced)
|Player
|Runs
|BF
|4s/6s
|SR
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|Jayasuriya
|89
|56
|11/4
|158.92
|2
|v Bangladesh
|Colombo (SSC)
|6 Sep 2001
|Gayle
|102
|72
|9/6
|141.66
|2
|v Australia
|Perth
|16 Dec 2009
|Stokes
|78*
|57
|4/3
|136.84
|3
|v West Indies
|Manchester
|16 Jul 2020
|Shaw
|70
|53
|11/1
|132.07
|2
|v West Indies
|Hyderabad (Deccan)
|12 Oct 2018
|Dilshan
|92
|72
|12/1
|127.77
|1
|v New Zealand
|Galle
|18 Aug 2009
|Warner
|77
|62
|11/0
|124.19
|3
|v England
|Birmingham
|29 Jul 2015
|Parthiv
|67*
|54
|11/1
|124.07
|4
|v England
|Mohali
|26 Nov 2016
|Sehwag
|83
|68
|11/4
|122.05
|4
|v England
|Chennai
|11 Dec 2008
|G Smith
|85
|70
|10/2
|121.42
|3
|v England
|Birmingham
|24 Jul 2003
Stokes, in the process of his two contrasting knocks, became only the third England batsman after Wally Hammond (3), Alastair Cook (3) and Dennis Compton (2) to score more than 250 runs in one Test match on more than occasion.
|Player
|1st inns
|2nd inns
|Match total
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|Hammond
|336*
|-
|336
|v New Zealand
|Auckland
|31 Mar 1933
|Hammond
|119*
|177
|296
|v Australia
|Adelaide
|1 Feb 1929
|Hammond
|251
|DNB
|251
|v Australia
|Sydney
|14 Dec 1928
|Cook
|67
|235*
|302
|v Australia
|Brisbane
|25 Nov 2010
|Cook
|294
|-
|294
|v India
|Birmingham
|10 Aug 2011
|Cook
|263
|DNB
|263
|v Pakistan
|Abu Dhabi
|13 Oct 2015
|Compton
|278
|-
|278
|v Pakistan
|Nottingham
|1 Jul 1954
|Compton
|147
|103*
|250
|v Australia
|Adelaide
|31 Jan 1947
|Stokes
|258
|26
|284
|v South Africa
|Cape Town
|2 Jan 2016
|Stokes
|176
|78*
|254
|v West Indies
|Manchester
|16 Jul 2020
Indeed, after his fourth Test century since the start of 2019 that was followed by a 78*, Stokes is the world’s leading batsman now in terms of runs scored in that period; during which time the left-hander has averaged over 52 – the sign of a world-class batsman.
Top 10 run-scorers in Tests since Jan 2019
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50
|BA Stokes (ENG)
|16
|30
|1433
|176
|55.11
|56.86
|4
|6
|M Labuschagne (AUS)
|12
|19
|1378
|215
|72.52
|56.75
|4
|8
|JE Root (ENG)
|16
|30
|1136
|226
|37.86
|49.05
|2
|7
|SPD Smith (AUS)
|9
|14
|1028
|211
|73.42
|54.19
|3
|5
|Q de Kock (SA)
|11
|21
|964
|129
|45.90
|70.93
|2
|8
|RJ Burns (ENG)
|14
|26
|911
|133
|35.03
|43.25
|2
|5
|DA Warner (AUS)
|10
|18
|881
|335*
|55.06
|62.79
|3
|1
|MA Agarwal (INDIA)
|10
|15
|856
|243
|57.06
|57.95
|3
|3
|JL Denly (ENG)
|15
|28
|827
|94
|29.53
|39.64
|0
|6
|TWM Latham (NZ)
|11
|18
|773
|161
|45.47
|50.88
|3
|3
Simply put, one can rhetorically ask: is there anything that Ben Stokes can’t do with the cricket bat in hand?
Statistics courtesy: ESPNCricinfo
(With AFP inputs)