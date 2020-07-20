Bengaluru FC is the face of the modern era of Indian football. Formed in July 2013, BFC have not only managed to deliver quick success, winning the I-League in their first season, but also sustain it since.

Behind the scenes, Bengaluru FC are professionally-run outfit with a set up built on the lines of European sides. The combination of the club’s success on the field and their approach to football off it has resulted in Bengaluru FC becoming one of Indian football’s best club sides in just seven years of existence.

“We are certain the club will raise the bar for professionally run football teams in the country along with being the ideal platform for youth development,” Sajjan Jindal, the Chairman and Managing Director of JSW had said after the launch of Bengaluru FC in 2013.

It’s fair to say, Bengaluru FC have lived up to those words.

Everything we’ve become and want to keep becoming, will always come back to that magical evening at the BFS on this day, seven years ago. We didn’t unveil just a club, we announced a dream – one that we live every single day. To everyone and everything BFC, Happy #FoundationDay! pic.twitter.com/LL1niI0NK0 — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) July 20, 2020

Signing Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri from Sporting Lisbon was a big statement of intent early on. It’s a habit that’s stayed with the club who have consistently made landmark achievements, be it the run to the AFC Cup final or moving to the Indian Super League and dominating the competition in the very first year.

.@chetrisunil11 recalls the moment he first stepped out onto a pitch as a Bengaluru FC player; a historic moment for #IndianFootball. #FoundationDay #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/o8PWzSyi1Y — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) July 19, 2020

As the club turned seven on July 20 (2020), here’s a look at how the numbers represent Bengaluru FC’s journey.

Winners from the word go

Winning the I-league in the very first season was a special achievement but to replicate it and also find success in the cup competitions was remarkable for a club so young. This early habit of winning trophies has certainly developed a winning mentality at the club.

Their record over the seven seasons speaks for itself:

Bengaluru FC club statistics Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Win % Goals Scored Goals conceded 218 116 40 52 53.2 321 192

Season-by-season record Bengaluru FC Season Domestic league Asian competition Federation Cup/ Super Cup 2013-14 Winners* DNP Group stage 2014-15 Runners-up* Round of 16 Winners 2015-16 Winners* Runners-up Quarter-final 2016-17 Fourth place* Inter-zone playoff final Winners 2017-18 Runners-up Inter-zone playoff semi-final Winners 2018-19 Winners DNQ Quarter-final 2019-20 Third place/ Semi-finalists Playoff round Competition not held * indicates I-League

Only in the 2019-’20 season did Bengaluru FC go without winning a trophy.

Since their inception, no team in Indian football has been as successful as the Blues. In fact, the JSW-owned outfit has won twice as many trophies as the second most successful side during this period.

Trophies won by Indian clubs since 2013 Club Number of trophies won since 2013 Bengaluru FC 6 ATK 3 Mohun Bagan 3 Chennaiyin 2 Aizawl FC 1 Minerva Punjab 1 Chennai City FC 1 Churchill Brothers 1

Consistency personified

The reason behind Bengaluru FC’s rich trophy haul in the last seven years has been consistency. The club have never had a bad campaign and have always challenged for honours either in the league or cup competitions, if not both at a time.

The Blues have the highest win percentage among all teams since they came into existence in 2013.

Some believed that Bengaluru FC would not be able to replicate the success they had in the I-league when they decided to join the ISL, but the JSW-owned outfit hit the ground running in the franchise-based league, reaching the final twice and winning the title in 2019. They have never failed to make the playoffs in the ISL so far.

Comparison of club statistics in ISL Teams Win% Points per game Average League positions Bengaluru FC 56.45 1.88 1.66 FC Goa 47.22 1.72 3 Chennaiyin FC 38.31 1.39 4.5 ATK 38.31 1.46 4.33 Mumbai City FC 38 1.38 4.83 Kerala Blasters 28.43 1.19 6 FC Pune City 33.75 1.25 6 Delhi Dynamos and Odisha FC 32 1.26 5.66 Jamshedpur FC 31.48 1.37 6 NorthEast United 27.55 1.12 6.83

Bengaluru FC have the highest win percentage, points won per game and the best average league position among all ISL clubs. The record was no different when the Blues were part of I-League.

I-League club stats comparison Club Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Win% Bengaluru FC 78 42 19 16 53.84 Mohun Bagan 78 35 28 15 44.87 East Bengal 78 37 19 20 47.43 Shillong Lajong 78 25 25 28 32.05 Only records of those I-League clubs that played all seasons in which Bengaluru FC played the I-League have been considered

A force in Asia

One of the bigger coups for Bengaluru FC have been on the continental level where they have emerged as a force in the AFC Cup. Their run to the final in 2016 was a first for an Indian club side in the competition.

#OTD @bengalurufc was established 7 years ago 💙



📺 🤩 Let’s look back at one of the most memorable performances by the Blues as they won against Johor Darul Ta’zim in the AFC Cup 2016 semi-final to become the 1st Indian club to reach the finals of #AFCCup pic.twitter.com/t4YITaToPg — #AFCCup2020 (@AFCCup) July 20, 2020

Apart from 2016 edition, Bengaluru FC have constantly performed in the competition, advancing beyond the group stage on four occasions.

In just seven years, Bengaluru FC have played 47 matches in Asian competitions, a tally bettered only by East Bengal. However, Bengaluru FC have more wins than any other club in Asian competitions and thus a higher win percentage.

Read: From twin Asian Games golds to Bengaluru FC’s AFC Cup run: Five greatest moments in Indian football

Indian clubs' record in Asia (all-time) Club Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Win% Bengaluru FC 47 26 5 16 55.31 East Bengal 66 24 12 30 36.36 Mohun Bagan 42 15 7 20 35.71 Dempo 32 10 5 17 31.25 Churchill Brothers 22 6 5 11 27.27 Salgaocar 9 2 2 5 22.22 Data includes qualification and preliminary round match results.

#MondayMotivation with @bengalurufc as they celebrate their 7th founding anniversary, let’s take a look at their Asian & domestic successes 🤩



✅ 2️⃣AFC Champions League Prelims

✅ 5️⃣AFC Cup qualifications

✅ 2016 AFC Cup Runners-Up

✅ 6️⃣Domestic Cup Titles 🇮🇳#WestBlockBlues pic.twitter.com/StLmYIOjKf — AFC (@theafcdotcom) July 20, 2020

Bengaluru FC will once again be India’s representative at the AFC Cup next season. After a relatively disappointing campaign by their standards that saw them lose tamely to ATK in the ISL playoffs and also exit the AFC Cup at the preliminary round, the focus would be on getting back to the top again at the Sree Kanteerava stadium where a night of continental football is highly cherished.

Their bond with the fans has been another by-product of Bengaluru’s success as they have managed to get the city behind the team.

The West Block Blues is among the top emerging fan groups in India and represent the new era of fandom in Indian football. With a strong presence on social media, the West Block Blues have led the way for new football club fan groups in India.

A trendsetter in so many ways in Indian football, Bengaluru FC are now beginning to transition from a brilliant success story to perennial winners. Attracting the best Indian talent, Bengaluru FC have been working towards building a dynasty in Indian football. If the first seven years are anything to go by, the Blues from Bengaluru are going to take some stopping.