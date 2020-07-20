Ben Stokes starred with bat and ball on the final day of the second Test against West Indies in Manchester as England won by 113 runs to level the series 1-1.

Stokes took a crucial wicket on the stroke of tea after starring with the bat to give England renewed hope of a series-levelling win at Old Trafford.

Stuart Broad, on his return, picked up another three wickets while Stokes finished with two.

West Indies had recovered to 137/5 after collapsing to 37/4 on the last day. But, despite brief periods of resistance, the hosts seemed to be in control for the most part. The visitors were bowled out for 198 in the final hour of the match.

One of the turning points of the day was Stokes breaking a stand of exactly 100 ended when he unsettled Blackwood, on 55, with a short ball he could only glove to diving wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. That Stokes did that a couple of deliveries after chasing a ball to the long-off fence off his own bowling showed just how good he is as an all-rounder

The exit of Blackwood, who made a match-clinching 95 in West Indies’ four-wicket win in the first Test at Southampton, left England needing five wickets from the 42.2 overs left in the game.

Shamarh Brooks’ (65) wicket was then snapped up by Sam Curran. When spinner Dom Bess dismissed Jason Holder with a peach and then Kemar Roach at the end, thanks to Ollie Pope’s diving effort, England completed the victory.

Stuart Broad had earlier left the West Indies reeling with three wickets after Stokes’ dashing 78 not out set up an England declaration.

At 1-0 up in a three-match series, a draw would have seen the West Indies retain the Wisden Trophy following their 2-1 success against England in the Caribbean last year. But the series now heads into the decider starting on Friday.

Broad excellent

Recalled paceman Broad, angry at being rested from the series opener, had rocked the West Indies with a spell of three wickets for one run in 14 balls during their first-innings 287 in Manchester.

Broad, England’s second-most successful Test bowler of all time, struck just five balls into the West Indies second innings when he had John Campbell caught behind.

Chris Woakes then had West Indies dangerman Kraigg Brathwaite, who top-scored with 75 in the tourists’ first innings, lbw for 12.

Broad bowled Shai Hope before lunch with an excellent delivery that clipped the top of off stump.

And he was on target again after the interval when Roston Chase was lbw to a nip-backer that had him playing no shot.

Blackwood went to fifty with Brooks following him to the landmark when he drove off-spinner Bess for a six that just cleared Woakes at long-on.

Stokes show

Earlier, Stokes, promoted to open in a quest for quick runs, took England to 129/3 declared in their second innings.

Having batted cautiously before upping the tempo during a brilliant 176 in England’s first innings 469/9 declared, Stokes produced another brilliantly judged batting display in a 57-ball knock featuring four fours and three sixes.

West Indies captain Holder spread the field but England still scored 92 runs in 11 overs Monday before captain Joe Root declared.

Stokes should have been out for 29 when he slogged Shannon Gabriel to deep extra cover only for Campbell to drop a routine catch.

Stokes cashed in, going to fifty with a six off Gabriel that cleared the towering Holder at long-off.

England’s vice-captain continued his aggressive batting by powerfully driving Holder for six and elegantly gliding him for four off successive balls.

In the end, England had enough time to dismiss the West Indies batsmen, and force a result despite losing the entire third day to rain.

(With AFP inputs)

Brief scores:

England 1st Innings 469/9 dec (B Stokes 176, D Sibley 120; R Chase 5/172)

West Indies 1st Innings 287 (K Brathwaite 75, S Brooks 68, R Chase 51; C Woakes 3/42, S Broad 3/66)

England 2nd Innings 129/3 dec (B Stokes 78 no)

West Indies 2nd Innings 198 (S Brooks 62, J Blackwood 55; S Broad 3/42)

Result: England win by 113 runs

Series: Three-match series level at 1-1