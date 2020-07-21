Ben Stokes created a massive impact with bat and ball as England beat West Indies sby 113 runs in the second Test at Old Trafford on Monday. The Windies, set nominal 312 to win, were bowled out for 198 on the fifth day as England levelled the three-match series 1-1.

Stokes made 176 in England’s first-innings 469/9 declared and a buccaneering 78 not out on Monday that set up another declaration by captain Joe Root. Stokes capped a dominant individual display as he also took two key wickets Monday after Stuart Broad’s early burst helped reduce the West Indies to 37/4.

Also read: Stokes and Co bounce back with a commanding win at Old Trafford

Shamarh Brooks (62) and Jermaine Blackwood (55) kept England at bay during a fifth-wicket stand of exactly 100. But Stokes, yet again proved a partnership breaker when his short ball had Blackwood, gloving to diving wicketkeeper Jos Buttler on the stroke of tea.

Here is how Twitter hailed the England all-rounder’s efforts:

Whatever Ben stokes is eating lately I need that 😩 — Andile Phehlukwayo (@andileluck19) July 20, 2020

- Most attacking knock by a Test opener



- Most leaves in a Test for England



- Most swing in an innings for England



- Most bouncers for England in 5 years



He attacks, he blocks; he swings, he bounces.



Ben Stokes - he's whatever you want him to be.https://t.co/stVYzlrGTA — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) July 20, 2020

It's become habit to say you can't sum up Ben Stokes' impact by numbers alone but in this series, that might be wrong:



343 runs at 114.33

9 wickets at 16.33



That about does it. — Rory Dollard (@thervd) July 20, 2020

When have you seen a bowler do this?



Ben Stokes is at a special level where a game of cricket is whatever he wants it to be. You don't see that often in sport. https://t.co/sQjmUpOAA6 — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) July 20, 2020

Whether he's got the bat in hand, or he's bowling, or he's in the field - what a great competitor and brilliant cricketer Ben Stokes is. A match-winning all-rounder like Stokes is something that Pakistan has lacked for many years #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 20, 2020

I don't think I have seen a better all rounder in my 34 years than Ben Stokes. The guy is just class. This last year or so he has been just immense. Need some runs he steps up, need a wicket he steps up, need a ball catching that seems impossible he catches it. Unreal talent — Bfclee53 (@bfclee53) July 21, 2020

Ben Stokes batting avg in the series is 114.33 and bowling avg is 16.33.



The difference of 98.00 is third highest in a Test series for any all-rounder who batted 500 balls & bowled 50 overs in the series. Only behind Kallis (113.80 vs WI, 2003) and Botham (98.77 vs Ind, 1982). — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 20, 2020

Ben stokes is actually the best cricketer in the world right now. I dont care what anyone says. Absolutely phenomenal player — Stephen Harris (@steviebowls11) July 21, 2020

So has the debate started that Ben Stokes is a more influential & impactful all-rounder than Jacques Kallis? To me, Stokes fall in the category of Botham, Kapil, Imran, Hadlee. Better batsman than all of them but shade lower as a bowler. Sobers & Kallis remain creme de la crème. — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) July 21, 2020

Ben Stokes:



1) Crucial knock in WC games

2) Crucial knock in WC final

3) Took brilliant catch in WC

4) Took crucial wickets in WC

5) Unbelievable innings in Ashes

6) Captained 1st Test vs WI

7) Scored century in 300 balls

8) Took a wicket

9) Scored quick fifty as opener pic.twitter.com/yReAyy8DWo — Arshad Shaik (@ArshadShaik003) July 20, 2020

Most Test runs in 2020:

- Ben Stokes (612)



Most Test wickets in 2020:

- Ben Stokes (17)



Most Test catches in 2020:

- Ben Stokes (12)#ENGvsWI #BenStokes pic.twitter.com/z0tPpm8yFE — Ramesh Daukiya (@RameshDaukiya6) July 20, 2020