Ben Stokes created a massive impact with bat and ball as England beat West Indies sby 113 runs in the second Test at Old Trafford on Monday. The Windies, set nominal 312 to win, were bowled out for 198 on the fifth day as England levelled the three-match series 1-1.
Stokes made 176 in England’s first-innings 469/9 declared and a buccaneering 78 not out on Monday that set up another declaration by captain Joe Root. Stokes capped a dominant individual display as he also took two key wickets Monday after Stuart Broad’s early burst helped reduce the West Indies to 37/4.
Shamarh Brooks (62) and Jermaine Blackwood (55) kept England at bay during a fifth-wicket stand of exactly 100. But Stokes, yet again proved a partnership breaker when his short ball had Blackwood, gloving to diving wicketkeeper Jos Buttler on the stroke of tea.
