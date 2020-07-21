India’s women’s team is all set to pull out of their tour of England in September due to the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic, ESPNCricinfo reported.

The tour was initially scheduled for the end of June but was postponed due to the pandemic. The England and Wales Cricket Board planned a tri-series, also featuring South Africa, but the rising number of coronavirus cases in India could see the team not travelling to England.

The website also stated that Heather Knight’s team will play an extended series against South Africa. The Proteas are currently scheduled to play just two Twenty20 Internationals and as many One-dayers.

The ECB recently offered retainer contracts to 20 domestic players to back women’s cricket in the wake of the pandemic. Twenty four players from the England camp have been practicing since June across six venues.