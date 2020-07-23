Former England cricketer David Lloyd hailed Sourav Ganguly for his long-lasting impact on Indian cricket during his time as captain.

Ganguly, now the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, played 49 Tests as captain and won 21 of those matches. He retired from the game as the most successful Indian skipper.

Llyod, who played nine Tests and eight ODIs for England and is one of the most renowned commentators today, said that Ganguly’s aggressive mindset as captain helped India win matches away from home.

“It was always a suggestion that India, away from home, don’t like the bouncing ball. Ganguly went to Australia fully prepared for the bouncing ball,” said Lloyd on the Sony Ten Pit Stop Show.

“Of course, India in India, it is unbelievably difficult. But you always felt that India away from home that you’ve got every chance. Ganguly was the catalyst. Ganguly, and there was the duo of Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar.”

Lloyd also praised Ganguly’s faith in spinners during away games. The former India captain believed in playing to the squad’s strength and trusted the likes of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh to get the job done for him.

“Now if you’re bringing a quality spinner and you’ve got a couple of pacemen, you’re in business, not only in India, you’re in business worldwide. And I think Ganguly has been a massive influence on Indian cricket. I think he’s been the catalyst for Indian cricket to be a worldwide force,” said Lloyd.

Ganguly had taken over the role of captain at a tough time. India weren’t used to winning consistently in the 1990s but that started to change with his leadership. Apart from winning Tests in Australia and England, India also famously won the NatWest Trophy in 2002 and reached the final of the 2003 World Cup.

“I’m a massive fan of Ganguly. I think he gave the team a real steel that we will not be dictated by quick bowlers because we’re going to find some of our own players,” said Lloyd.