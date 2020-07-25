“Viv is the best batsman I have seen against anything and everything. He never looked intimidated. Richard Hadlee in New Zealand, Dennis Lillee in Australia, Abdul Qadir in Pakistan, Bishan Bedi in India. Ian Botham in England. He got runs against anybody and everybody.”

That was Michael Holding, one of those lucky to have a front-row seat for some of the greatest batting the game has seen, describing his teammate Sir Viv Richards.

Richards, who did not like to wear a helmet even while facing up to the fastest and meanest fast bowlers of his generation, never looked intimidated. Richards had a way about him, even when he was just ambling around the crease. Richards, was a batsman like no other.

Surely you have heard your parents or grandparents say “Viv is the greatest.” Surely you have heard that uncle or aunt of yours scoff at you when you admire Virat Kohli or Chris Gayle or AB de Villiers: “Son, have you ever seen Richards bat?”

Well, there is a reason for that.

For many who are lucky enough to have seen the West Indies legend at his belligerent best, the internet has provided the opportunity to find out just how surreal it was to see him wield the bat.

Video archivist Rob Moody (@robelinda2) has been uploading videos of the master from his collection and it is a history lesson to prove just how good Richards was at his best:

Play

Viv Richards in Australia 1979-'80 Mat Inns Runs HS Ave 100 50 The Frank Worrell Trophy (West Indies in Australia), 1979/80 3 4 386 140 96.50 1 3

When Richards was in the mood, footwork did not matter. He stood, he delivered. Even against the likes of Dennis Lillee.

Viv Richards hammering Dennis Lillee



1977



Worth watching purely for the last shot. pic.twitter.com/yGMUHcZX8Q — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) July 21, 2020

Imagine running in as a fast bowler, with a long run-up, only to see the ball disappear behind you before you even finish the follow through.

Viv no defend.



You wonder whether he thought any bowler was actually any good at all. pic.twitter.com/SsHZzHT73i — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) July 21, 2020

Richard Hadlee. One of the greatest pacers the game has seen. But does Richards care?

Viv Richards vs Richard Hadlee



Wow 😮 pic.twitter.com/t50pi5rjtg — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) July 17, 2020

Hitting a fast bowler for a six with the flick of the wrists is common in the T20 era but this man made it look effortless way back when.

"Richards has hit it out of the ground, that's a mighty hit"



Viv Richards.



The sound off the bat, pure sex. pic.twitter.com/h2v62df6FJ — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) July 21, 2020

Play

“That’s a magnificent stroke,” says the commentator below but really, that feels like an understatement.

You wish you could do this.



Viv Richards.



Boss.



pic.twitter.com/PQXwGHHTNV — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) July 16, 2020

In response to this magnificent clip below, Mark Waugh — who knows a thing or two about classy batting — had this to tweet: “No disrespect to the classy slazengers sticks Viv used like myself and the quality modern day ball strikers but how far would Viv hit it these days. #topoffthetree.”

Numbers game: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar are ODI greats but Viv Richards was the original legend

By the end of his glorious ODI career, Richards had made three 150+ scores (and a 149 against India) and won 31 player-of-the-match awards in just 187 matches. Every now and then someone asks the question: how good would Viv Richards be in the T20 era? When you look at these clips, you cannot help but think he would rule the format.

Pure batting gold.



Viv Richards....walks out in a final, West Indies have lost 2 quick wickets for 5 runs, and puts on a display nobody would ever forget.



Simply batting royalty.



These sixes are ridiculous.



West Indies win easily. Viv 60 not out off 40 balls. 1989. pic.twitter.com/2RXXMr5npY — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) July 17, 2020

THE MAN



Viv Richards.



He just didn't play cricket the same as everyone else. Such awesome power hitting down the ground for six. He did so often off the fast bowlers. Incredible stuff. pic.twitter.com/8NsJwa5sQf — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) April 3, 2020

Pause, rewind, play: One of ODI cricket’s greatest innings – Viv Richards’ 189 against England

And finally, what is unarguably one of the greatest ODI innings ever played.

From 166/9, Richards and Michael Holding put on an unbeaten stand of 106 runs for the last wicket (which is the highest 10th wicket partnership in ODIs to date) to help West Indies finish with 272/9 in their quota of 55 overs. While Holding remained not-out on 12 off 27 balls, Richards ended up with 189 runs off just 170 deliveries.

Play

And, at the end of this all, if you are thinking: well, Richards was lucky to never run into the West Indies fast bowlers who were the dominant attack of that era right? But allow Michael Holding to answer that: “He destroyed a lot of bowlers in the Caribbean. He didn’t have to play against four West Indies bowlers at once but he played against us [domestically] and he got runs against each team.”

Simply put, Viv Richards was, is and will quite possibly remain, the king of swagger...as he showed here with this six when he was a 36-year-old coming to the end of his career.

Also read:

Cricket during Covid-19: Cult of Youtuber robelinda and his golden footage collection