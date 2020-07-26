Jamie Vardy won the Premier League Golden Boot for the first time in his career on Sunday despite a poor end to the season for Leicester City that saw them miss out on the Champions League.

England forward Vardy, 33, became the oldest player to win the award for the league’s top scorer after netting 23 goals, one more than Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Southampton’s Danny Ings.

With Chelsea ensuring a top four finish with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Vardy drew a blank as the Foxes failed to gain the win against Manchester United that they needed to leapfrog Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side into the top four.

Vardy came closest for Leicester in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at the King Power Stadium when he hit the bar on the hour mark.

Premier League 2019-'20 top-scorers

Rank Player Club Nationality Stat 
1. Jamie Vardy Leicester City  England 23
2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal  Gabon 22
2. Danny Ings Southampton  England 22
4. Raheem Sterling Manchester City  England 20
5. Mohamed Salah Liverpool  Egypt 19

Elsewhere, Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne became only the second player to register 20 assists in a season, joining Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Premier League 2019-'20 top-scorers

Rank Player Club Nationality Stat 
1. Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City  Belgium 20
2. Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool  England 13
3. Andrew Robertson Liverpool  Scotland 12
4. Mohamed Salah Liverpool  Egypt 10
4. David Silva Manchester City  Spain 10
4. Son Heung-Min Tottenham Hotspur  South Korea 10

Ederson took the Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets after Manchester City’s 5-0 win over relegated Norwich took him to 16 for the season.

He finished one ahead of Burnley stopper Nick Pope, whose team suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton.

(With AFP inputs)