Jamie Vardy won the Premier League Golden Boot for the first time in his career on Sunday despite a poor end to the season for Leicester City that saw them miss out on the Champions League.

England forward Vardy, 33, became the oldest player to win the award for the league’s top scorer after netting 23 goals, one more than Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Southampton’s Danny Ings.

With Chelsea ensuring a top four finish with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Vardy drew a blank as the Foxes failed to gain the win against Manchester United that they needed to leapfrog Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side into the top four.

Vardy came closest for Leicester in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at the King Power Stadium when he hit the bar on the hour mark.

Premier League 2019-'20 top-scorers Rank Player Club Nationality Stat 1. Jamie Vardy Leicester City England 23 2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal Gabon 22 2. Danny Ings Southampton England 22 4. Raheem Sterling Manchester City England 20 5. Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt 19

33 - At 33 years of age, Jamie Vardy has become the oldest player the win the Premier League golden boot. Eternal. pic.twitter.com/CKpAbiusWq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 26, 2020

Elsewhere, Manchester City playmaker Kevin de Bruyne became only the second player to register 20 assists in a season, joining Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Premier League 2019-'20 top-scorers Rank Player Club Nationality Stat 1. Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Belgium 20 2. Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool England 13 3. Andrew Robertson Liverpool Scotland 12 4. Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt 10 4. David Silva Manchester City Spain 10 4. Son Heung-Min Tottenham Hotspur South Korea 10

33 - Kevin De Bruyne was directly involved in 33 Premier League goals this season (13 goals & 20 assists), the most by a central midfielder in a single season since Frank Lampard’s 36 in 2009-10 (22 goals & 14 assists). Greats. pic.twitter.com/B8rufYHjhO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 26, 2020

Players who have registered 20 assists in a Premier League season:



Thierry Henry

Kevin De Bruyne



That's it. That's the list. pic.twitter.com/FXpuuxP1j1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 26, 2020

Ederson took the Golden Glove award for the most clean sheets after Manchester City’s 5-0 win over relegated Norwich took him to 16 for the season.

He finished one ahead of Burnley stopper Nick Pope, whose team suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton.

