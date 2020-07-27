Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna registered an important win over tournament leader Radoslaw Wojtaszek in the fifth round of the Classical event at the 53rd Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland on Monday.

The Indian, playing with black pieces, put it across the Polish player in a 50-move game to reduce the lead to three points with two rounds to go.

Harikrishna now has 28.5 points.

It was a much-needed win for the world No 26 Indian, who had a tough time in the Blitz event, notching up only six points. Harikrishna had drawn his first three matches before beating young German Vincent Keymer for his first victory.

In another game, Arkadij Naiditsch of Azerbaijan and Frenchman Romain Edouard signed peace in 51 moves.

Harikrishna had earlier finished second in the rapid section of the tournament and had won the Chess960 event.

The Biel Chess Festival is the first major event to be played over the board during the coronavirus pandemic. At the chessboard, the distance is increased by having two tables between the players. All pieces, boards and chess clocks are cleaned after each game. Spectators are not allowed at the venue.