India’s Princepal Singh, an NBA Academy graduate, has been signed on to play in the NBA G League, it was announced on Tuesday.

He is the first NBA Academy graduate to sign with the NBA G League and first NBA Academy India graduate to sign a professional contract, a release from NBA India said.

The 6 ft 10 in forward from Punjab will train and compete alongside the new G League team featuring elite youth prospects. The NBA G League, described as NBA’s official minor league, gives top young prospects a chance to begin their professional careers while receiving mentorship and life-skills training.

Five-time NBA champion Brian Shaw will serve as head coach of their team, which will be unaffiliated with any existing NBA G League franchise or NBA team.

Singh will join top high school recruits from the class of 2020 Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix, Kai Sotto and Jonathan Kuminga, who have also signed to play in the NBA G League for the 2020-’21 season.

Singh had joined the Global Academy in Canberra, Australia, in November 2018 and has been taking big strides towards fulfilling his dream of playing in the NBA.

During his time in the NBA Academy program, Singh participated in high-profile international basketball events, including Basketball Without Borders Asia 2018, BWB Global 2018 and the NBA Global Camp 2018. He also represented India in international competitions as part of the Indian Men’s Senior National Team.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer Princepal the opportunity to begin his professional basketball journey in the NBA G League,” its President Shareef Abdur-Rahim was quoted as saying.

“We’ve long hoped that our development pathway for elite high school players would include roster spots for emerging international talent, including players who have participated in the NBA Academy program, and we’re excited to have Princepal forge this new path and develop his skills in our league.”

NBA Vice President and Head of International Basketball Development Troy Justice, said: “Playing in the NBA G League alongside some of the most talented up-and-coming players and under the tutelage of head coach Brian Shaw will allow Princepal to build on the foundation and framework he developed under an incredible staff of NBA Academy coaches in India and Australia over the last several years.”

Singh, who started playing basketball at the Ludhiana Basketball Academy, joined the NBA Academy India in 2017, an elite basketball training centre in Delhi National Capital Region.

He was part of the academy’s inaugural class of student-athletes identified through the ACG-NBA Jump Program. In November 2018, Singh transitioned to The NBA Global Academy – the league’s hub for top male and female prospects from outside the US – in Canberra, Australia, where he continued his development before graduating this spring.