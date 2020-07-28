Stuart Broad picked up his 500th Test wicket while Chris Woakes claimed a five-for as England beat the West Indies by 269 runs to claim a series-clinching win in the third Test at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Victory saw England take the three-match series 2-1 and regain the Wisden Trophy they lost in the Caribbean last year.

England pacer Broad became just the seventh bowler to take 500 Test wickets as the West Indies, set 399 for victory, collapsed to 129 all out in under 38 overs.

He joined one of cricket’s most exclusive clubs when he took his 500th Test wicket on Tuesday as England pressed for a series-clinching win over the West Indies at Old Trafford.

The 34-year-old became just the seventh bowler and fourth pacer to reach the landmark when he had opener Kraigg Brathwaite plumb lbw for 19 on the fifth day of the third Test.

Angered by his controversial omission from the England side that lost the first Test at Southampton, he marked his return to Test duty with six wickets in England’s 113-run series levelling win over the West Indies, also at Old Trafford.

Broad was declared player of the match (for his 10-wicket haul and half century with the bat) as well as player of the series.

Chris Woakes had innings figures of 5/50 from 11 overs on a day that was marred was frequent rain stoppages. But England managed to squeeze in enough overs to overcome a West Indies side that showed a lack of application with the bat in hand.

England’s victory, in the finale of a series that marked international cricket’s return from the coronavirus lockdown, also saw Ollie Pope make 91 in their first-innings 369 that featured Broad’s dashing 62 at No 10.

Pope’s Surrey team-mate Rory Burns made 90 in England’s second innings 262-2 declared.

Brief scores:

England 1st innings 369 (O Pope 91, J Buttler 67, S Broad 62, R Burns 57; K Roach 4/72)

West Indies 1st innings 197 (S Broad 6/31)

England 2nd Innings 226/2 dec (R Burns 90, J Root 68 no, D Sibley 56)

West Indies 2nd Innings 129 (C Woakes 5/50, S Broad 4/36)

Result: England won by 269 runs