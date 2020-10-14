Sachin Tendulkar has 100 international hundreds. No player even comes close to this record. The Indian legend almost had a near-perfect career and there is nothing that can put a blemish on his stellar record as a cricketer.

But if you decide to dig deep trying to find feats that Tendulkar has not achieved in international cricket, then not scoring an international century at Lord’s, widely regarded at the home of cricket, would be one.

It’s certainly a loss for the stadium as much it is for the great batsman that Tendulkar never crossed the three-figure mark in international cricket at London’s iconic ground and have his name featured on the Honours Board in the dressing room. But for those who may not know, Tendulkar does have a century at Lord’s, albeit in a memorial game.

In 1998, leading the Rest of the World XI against Marylebone Cricket Club XI, Tendulkar smashed a 114-ball 125 to win the games for ROW side.

Opening the batting against a star-studded bowling attack featuring Glenn McGrath and Allan Donald of MCC XI, Tendulkar weathered the early storm despite losing Sanath Jayasuriya and Saeed Anwar at the other end before cutting lose and taking the attack to the opposition.

Chasing 263 for victory after a Shivnarine Chanderpaul century had put the MCC XI in a strong position, Tendulkar smashed 15 boundaries and four sixes to turn the tables on the opposition.

He stitched a 177 run-stand with Aravinda de Silva to take his side within touching distance of the victory. Tendulkar was eventually dismissed by compatriot Anil Kumble, but Graeme Hick and Tom Hoody saw off the job for the Rest of the World XI side at Lord’s.

It was a time when Tendulkar was in a purple patch in his career. The master blaster had scored nine ODI centuries in 1998 that includes some of his most famous knocks in Sharjah when he decimated the Australian bowling attack for two straight games.

Tendulkar displayed the same degree of form on that afternoon during the Princess of Wales Memorial match at Lord’s. Although he could never repeat the feat again, he has no regrets.

“I’ve always liked playing at Lord’s but when you look at the board (list of centurions) you feel there are some big names missing there. So for me, it is what it is,” Tendulkar said talking about his failure to score a century at Lord’s.

But Lord’s did witness Tendulkar at his peak, in full swing on that afternoon of July 18, 1998. It’s a knock that doesn’t surface in the record books, but one that captures Sachin Tendulkar in his finest hour as a cricketer.

Watch full highlights of Tendulkar’s innings for ROW XI:

Play

Watch highlights of full match between MCC XI and ROW XI in 1998

Play

Tendulkar may not have scored an international hundred at Lord’s but there have been many special moments for the Indian great at Lord’s. Here are his best moments at the iconic ground.