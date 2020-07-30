Mizoram left back Jerry Lalrinzuala on Thursday extended his stay at Indian Super League franchise Chennaiyin FC after signing a new multi-year deal.

Into his fifth season for Chennaiyin, Jerry has so far made 65 appearances for the club and played a role in the 2017-’18 ISL title triumph as he featured in all but one game in that campaign.

“I am very happy to have extended my time at Chennaiyin after another memorable season last time out,” the India international was quoted as saying.

“My journey with the club so far has been an incredible learning experience; everyone associated with it over the years has moulded me into the footballer I am today.”

Lalrunzuala turned 22 on Thursday.

“I can’t wait to wear the CFC jersey again and continue fighting for our passionate supporters,” he added.

Vita Dani, co-owner of Chennaiyin FC, said, “Jerry is a fantastic talent whose qualities have been nurtured at Chennaiyin FC over the years.

“We are incredibly proud to see the progress he has made, becoming a tenacious and gritty presence who has been a vital component of our recent success. And we are excited to see him developing further and contributing to the club’s ambitions.”

An AIFF Elite Academy graduate, Lalrinzuala joined CFC in 2016. He had a training stint at France’s FC Metz in the summer of 2016, where he was joined by current teammate Anirudh Thapa.

He was handed his league debut by former coach Marco Materazzi. The Aizawl lad recorded two assists and one goal in 13 games; and the goal he scored away at FC Goa on the final day made him ISL’s youngest goalscorer at the time. He was presented with the 2016 ISL Emerging Player of the Season award.

He was off-colour in the season that Chennaiyin finished bottom of the table (2018-’19) before reestablishing himself in a 2019-’20 when the southern side produced a stunning turnaround to finish runners-up in the league.

The defender made his senior debut for India in June 2017 against Nepal in a friendly.