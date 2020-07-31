European football season that was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic nears its conclusion with Italy’s Serie A set for its final round of matches at the weekend,

England’s Premier League, Spain’s La Liga and Germany’s Bundesliga have all completed their 2019-’20 campaigns while France’s Ligue 1 was concluded based on points per game ratio.

Lazio’s Ciro Immobile leads the race for the European Golden Shoe and is most likely to bag the prize at the end of the season as he four goals clear of Cristiano Ronaldo who’s the only remaining active player in the race.

With the race for the European Golden Shoe all but settled, here’s a look at the top five goalscorers in the top five leagues across Europe.

Premier League

Rank Player Club Nationality Stat 1. Jamie Vardy Leicester City England 23 2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal Gabon 22 2. Danny Ings Southampton England 22 4. Raheem Sterling Manchester City England 20 5. Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt 19

La Liga

Rank Player Club Nationality Stat 1. Lionel Messi Barcelona Argentina 25 2. Karim Benzema Real Madrid France 21 2. Gerard Moreno Villarreal Spain 18 4. Luis Suarez Barcelona Uruguay 16 5. Raul Garcia Athletic Bilbao Spain 15

Serie A

Rank Player Club Nationality Stat 1. Ciro Immobile Lazio Italy 35 2. Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus Portugal 31 2. Romelu Lukaku Inter Milan Belgium 23 4. Francesco Caputo Sassuolo Italy 21 5. Duvan Zapata Atalanta Colombia 18

Bundesliga

Rank Player Club Nationality Stat 1. Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Poland 34 2. Timo Werner RB Leipzig Germany 28 2. Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund England 17 4. Wout Weghorst Wolfsburg Netherlands 16 5. Rouwen Hennings Dusseldorf Germany 15

Ligue 1