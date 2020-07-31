European football season that was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic nears its conclusion with Italy’s Serie A set for its final round of matches at the weekend,
England’s Premier League, Spain’s La Liga and Germany’s Bundesliga have all completed their 2019-’20 campaigns while France’s Ligue 1 was concluded based on points per game ratio.
Lazio’s Ciro Immobile leads the race for the European Golden Shoe and is most likely to bag the prize at the end of the season as he four goals clear of Cristiano Ronaldo who’s the only remaining active player in the race.
With the race for the European Golden Shoe all but settled, here’s a look at the top five goalscorers in the top five leagues across Europe.
Premier League
| Rank
| Player
| Club
| Nationality
| Stat
| 1.
| Jamie Vardy
| Leicester City
| England
| 23
| 2.
| Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
| Arsenal
| Gabon
| 22
| 2.
| Danny Ings
| Southampton
| England
| 22
| 4.
| Raheem Sterling
| Manchester City
| England
| 20
| 5.
| Mohamed Salah
| Liverpool
| Egypt
| 19
La Liga
| Rank
| Player
| Club
| Nationality
| Stat
| 1.
| Lionel Messi
| Barcelona
| Argentina
| 25
| 2.
| Karim Benzema
| Real Madrid
| France
| 21
| 2.
| Gerard Moreno
| Villarreal
| Spain
| 18
| 4.
| Luis Suarez
| Barcelona
| Uruguay
| 16
| 5.
| Raul Garcia
| Athletic Bilbao
| Spain
| 15
Serie A
| Rank
| Player
| Club
| Nationality
| Stat
| 1.
| Ciro Immobile
| Lazio
| Italy
| 35
| 2.
| Cristiano Ronaldo
| Juventus
| Portugal
| 31
| 2.
| Romelu Lukaku
| Inter Milan
| Belgium
| 23
| 4.
| Francesco Caputo
| Sassuolo
| Italy
| 21
| 5.
| Duvan Zapata
| Atalanta
| Colombia
| 18
Bundesliga
| Rank
| Player
| Club
| Nationality
| Stat
| 1.
| Robert Lewandowski
| Bayern Munich
| Poland
| 34
| 2.
| Timo Werner
| RB Leipzig
| Germany
| 28
| 2.
| Jadon Sancho
| Borussia Dortmund
| England
| 17
| 4.
| Wout Weghorst
| Wolfsburg
| Netherlands
| 16
| 5.
| Rouwen Hennings
| Dusseldorf
| Germany
| 15
Ligue 1
| Rank
| Player
| Club
| Nationality
| Stat
| 1.
| Kylian Mbappe
| PSG
| France
| 18
| 2.
| Wissam Ben Yedder
| Monaco
| France
| 18
| 2.
| Moussa Dembele
| Lyon
| France
| 16
| 4.
| Neymar
| PSG
| Brazil
| 13
| 5.
| Victor Osimhen
| Lille
| Nigeria
| 13