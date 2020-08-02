Batting great Rahul Dravid has attributed Chennai Super Kings’ consistent run in the IPL to skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s instincts, game-smarts and the incredible amount of work that goes behind the scenes.

“If you look at the success CSK has had, they’ve got really good access to data and they’ve got really good access to people behind the scenes and they’ve run cricket teams at the junior level,” Dravid said at a webinar according to ESPNcricinfo.

The former India captain added, “They understand talent and they’ve obviously got a good scouting process in place. But, what they also have is a captain who really understands instincts. So, I mean, look, I know Dhoni quite well and I hope he hasn’t changed, but I know Dhoni is probably not one to look at reams of data and statistics.”

The Super Kings have won the lucrative tournament three times – one less than Mumbai Indians – and reached the knockouts in each of the 10 seasons they have been a part of.