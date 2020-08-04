Cricket Australia have decided to postpone T20I series against the West Indies scheduled in October due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The series was to serve as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup that Australia were scheduled to host in October. However, with the postponement of the competition, CA have agreed with West Indies Cricket Board that the series would now be held before the T20 World Cup that Australia host.

“In light of this development, and given the preference to host the warm-up three-match T20 series against the West Indies to coincide with the rescheduled T20 World Cup in Australia (which will take place in either 2021 or 2022), it has been agreed to postpone the matches,” CA said in a statement.

The three-T20I West Indies tour of Australia, initially scheduled to take place in October in lead up to the @T20WorldCup, has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/LXHkQOcY8C — ICC (@ICC) August 4, 2020

The postponement of the series means that both Australian and West Indian players would be available to play in the IPL that is scheduled to begin in the UAE on September 19.

Australia have already postponed a two-Test series against Bangladesh due to the pandemic. However they will be hosting India from October to January for three-match T20I and ODI series before a four-match Test series.