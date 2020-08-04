For most, swimming the length of an Olympic-size pool in one go would be an achievement. But for American swimmer Katie Ledecky who holds the record for most individual gold medals at Olympics for a female swimmer, it’s a cakewalk
Ledecky who broke the world record in 400m and 800m freestyle events at the 2016 Rio Olympics, seems to have taken upon herself to challenge her limits.
In a video posted on her Instagram, account Ledecky is seen swimming the length of the pool with a cup of milk chocolate on her head while using a snorkel to breathe.
The legendary swimmer passes that test as well as she manages to swim the length of the pool with the glass intact on her head and also without a single drop of milk spilling from it.
The video quite rightly went viral on social media leaving many quite astounded at the feat.