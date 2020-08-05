Defending champion Rafael Nadal said late on Tuesday that he will not play the US Open, citing concerns over the coronavirus. The Spaniard had won his 19th Grand Slam in New York last year, beating Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller.

The US Open in New York, scheduled for August 31 through September 13, will be followed a fortnight later by the French Open at Roland Garros. New York is a hotspot of Covid-19 in US, a country which tops the case count globally.

Australia’s world No 1 Ashleigh Barty and Nick Kyrgios had already withdrawn from the Major citing health and travel issues.

Doubts about Nadal’s willingness to play the US Open have swirled for months as tennis grapples with a calendar that has been decimated by pandemic disruption. In June, Nadal warned he would not consider playing the US Open unless he was satisfied conditions were “completely safe.”

With Nadal’s long-time rival Roger Federer already ruled out of the tournament as he recovers from knee surgery, the US Open will mark the first time since 1999 that neither player has featured in the main draw of a Grand Slam event.

With Nadal and Federer missing from New York, world number one Novak Djokovic will have a golden opportunity to land an 18th Grand Slam singles title.

Djokovic was named on the US Open entry list on Tuesday which included seven of the world’s top 10 players. Djokovic, a three-time US Open champion, will be joined by world number three Dominic Thiem, world number 5 Daniil Medvedev and sixth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Here’s how the tennis community on Twitter reacted to the news:

We know that the reduced tennis calendar is barbaric this year after 4 months stopped with no play, I understand and thank for the efforts they are putting in to make it happen. We have just seen the announcement of Madrid not being played this year. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) August 4, 2020

We look forward to seeing you next year, champ. 🏆❤️ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 4, 2020

If the US Open is played, it will be the first grand slam that will not have either Federer or Nadal in the main draw since the 1999 US Open. — Michael Gallo (@Galloots) August 4, 2020

Nadal ❌

Federer ❌

Djokovic ✅



For the first time since Wimbledon 2004, there'll be only one Big 3 player at a Grand Slam... pic.twitter.com/DpfW0H2Z12 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 4, 2020

Only one grand slam winner at top 32 seed list of US Open men's list!

Last time a grand slam happened without either of Nadal/Federer was 22 years before.#USOpen2020 — Ranjith Ramesh Tendulkar (@iam_rrt) August 5, 2020

The show goes on for now but some serious fan favourites/players who bring eyeballs to tennis out of US Open on the men's side: Federer, Nadal, Wawrinka, Del Potro, Monfils, Fognini, Kyrgios, Tsonga. — Ravi Ubha (@raviubha) August 4, 2020

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal announced he will not play in this year's US Open.



This will be the first Major tournament without Nadal or Federer since the 1999 US Open.



Rafa is just 1 Gland Slam title shy of Federer for the most in tennis history. pic.twitter.com/k436XF0uxq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 4, 2020

And for all the players that have chosen to come, or hope to play Cincy/the USO, I respect that too. It's far from a perfect scenario right now, but a safety-minded, bubble-adhered three weeks in NYC could show that tennis is possible right now (much as WTT/UTS have) — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) August 4, 2020

The defending champion Rafael Nadal decides against playing the US Open because he would "rather not travel", and bizarrely doesn't even get a mention in the USTA's press release. Roger Federer (absent through injury) does... — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) August 4, 2020

Rafael Nadal will get to keep his 2000 points from last year's US Open title. No point taking the risk of travelling. Sensible decision! 20th Grand Slam awaits at Roland Garros! — PP (@PrashantSport) August 4, 2020

(No US Open obviously means no "Cincy" either, for Nadal.

So Sam Querrey jumps into the main draw there). — Stephanie Myles (@OpenCourt) August 4, 2020

