The Indian Premier League teams want a three-day quarantine for their players arriving in the United Arab Emirates instead of the six days mentioned in the BCCI’s draft Standard Operating Procedure. They have also sought the board’s permission to organise team outings and family dinners with adequate advanced notice.

These points, along with their request to have food ordered from outside via contactless deliveries to the hotel, will be discussed in the team owners’ meeting with IPL officials on Wednesday evening, a BCCI official told PTI.

As per the existing BCCI SOP, which can be tweaked, the players and support staff will be tested on day 1, day 3 and day 6 of their quarantine in the UAE and after clearing that, they will be allowed to train. After this, they will be tested every fifth day during the 53-day event beginning September 19.

“Most players have not had much game time in the last six months and are looking forward to as much practice as possible,” the official said.

“...Subject to the advice of medical professionals, can we consider allowing players to practice by staying in the bubble, with 3 days of quarantining instead of 6 days?” read one of the points in a note from the franchises which will be discussed in the meeting.

The BCCI has told the teams to leave for UAE not before August 20 though some of the teams, including Chennai Super Kings, wanted to leave early.

“Can teams be allowed to arrive anytime post August 15, instead of August 20 as mentioned to accommodate the quarantine period and still have enough time for practice and preparations of players?” read the note.

As per the BCCI SOP, the families of players and team owners too will have to stay in a bio-secure environment during the IPL. The teams want the BCCI to review that too.

“Currently the SOP suggests that they cannot interact with the squad, unless they are a part of the bubble. Owners will not be able to spend three months in a bubble.

“Therefore, are there any specific protocols based medical advice which can be considered for infrequent interactions with owners and families?”

During the quarantine in the UAE, players will not be even allowed to interact with other team members and can only do so after clearing at least three Covid-19 tests.

Teams will be staying at separate hotels and since it is a long tournament, they want the players to unwind by playing golf and attending team and family dinners.

“One big area of concern is the wellbeing of the players as they stay in a bubble for 80+ days. The pressures of competitive sport do not make it any easier.

“We understand protocol and bubble strategy from the England versus West Indies series included activities such as golf, visits to specific restaurants and visits to some pre-determined places. Can IPL consider this with advice of medical professionals?” the note read.

“Can the IPL also consider allowing food orders from designated delivery outlets using contactless deliveries to the hotel,” the note added.

Teams have also sought clarity on whether players will be allowed to fulfill commercial commitments towards their respective teams by being part of “shoots and meet and greets”.

They also want early on-boarding of players coming in from the Caribbean Premier League and the bilateral series between England and Australia which concludes on September 16.

“CPL concludes on September 10 and the bilateral series between England and Australia concludes on September 16.

“These two events account for nearly 25 players participating in IPL. Subject to the guidance of medical professionals’’, can we consider early on-boarding of these players?” read another question.