The Indian Premier League not just marks the return of Indian cricket after the coronavirus pandemic, it also presents a chance for fans to see Mahendra Singh Dhoni back in action.

The former Indian captain has not played top-level cricket since India’s semi-final defeat to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup.

However, with the IPL all set to begin on September 19 in the UAE, Chennai Super Kings captain Dhoni was back out training for the first time since the lockdown at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association International Stadium Complex last week, reported The New Indian Express.

Read: He’s one of a kind, nobody can be like him: Rohit Sharma responds to comparisons with MS Dhoni

Dhoni was training at the stadium’s indoor training facility and used bowling machines to practice in the absence of net bowlers.

“He visited the JSCA International Stadium Complex last week. He practised at the indoor facility using bowling machine,” a JSCA office-bearer told The New Indian Express.

“He did batting practice for two days over the weekend, but has not returned since,” he added.

However, no one at JSCA is aware of Dhoni’s training schedule.

“I honestly don’t know what are his plans or whether he will come back for training. We only know he has visited the facility for practice,” said the official.

Dhoni had briefly returned to training before the lockdown at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium with his CSK teammates. However, he returned home after the lockdown was enforced and mostly spent time at home or at his farmhouse.

Chennai Super Kings will assemble in the city before departing for UAE after August 20. Dhoni has captained the franchise since the inaugural campaign and has led them to three IPL titles.