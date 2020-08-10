The Board of Control for Cricket in India is set to scrap the mega auctions ahead of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League due to the postponement of the 2020 season that is to have delayed start from September 19, The Times of India reported.

The BCCI is planning to host the 2021 edition in a 50-day window like this year but with not enough time between the two editions, the franchises believe that there may not be enough time to plan for the auctions.

The restructuring of the auction purse that is currently at Rs 85 crore per year, making the auction list and allowing time for franchises to chalk out their auction strategies usually takes a period of 4-6 months. So holding the auctions before the 2021 season might not be feasible.

“What’s the point in doing a mega auction now and not have enough time to plan it properly? IPL might as well go ahead and finish the 2021 edition of the tournament and then see how it wants to go about,” said a Board official to The Times of India.

The decision is likely to be discussed in the coming weeks with BCCI set to finalise its plan of action for the next 12-18 months.

India are expected to host England in January and in order to start the IPL early, they’ll have to trim the number of Tests between the two teams.

India are also likely to have a packed schedule in 2021 owing to the postponements due to the pandemic. Virat Kohli’s men are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka after the IPL before playing in the Asia Cup.

“Technically, BCCI will have not more than 40-45 odd days to conclude the entire England tour, so one can expect a reduction in the number of Tests,” said an official.

The 13th edition of the IPL will begin on September 19 and conclude on November 10 and will be held in the UAE.