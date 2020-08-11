Indian men’s hockey team striker Mandeep Singh who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday has been admitted to hospital after his oxygen levels were reported to be lower than normal, Sports Authority of India said in a statement to the media on Tuesday.

Mandeep is among six hockey players at Bengaluru’s SAI campus to test positive for the virus. The other five members are being administered by the SAI doctors.

The Punjab-born striker was asymptomatic but was tested as part of protocol for hockey players joining the camp after a month-long break. His test returned positive and was looked after by the doctors at SAI.

The players were initially stranded at the Bengaluru camp for two months when the coronavirus broke out before being handed a break when travel restrictions were relaxed.