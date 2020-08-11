Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has said that one of the main reasons why he decided to skip this year’s US Open is the fact that the had court tournament will be played just before the French Open on clay.

In an interview with tennishead.com, the 19-time Grand Slam champion stated that transitioning from hard to clay courts so quickly would have been “dangerous” for his body.

The US Open in New York, scheduled for August 31 through September 13, will be followed a fortnight later by the French Open at Roland Garros.

Nadal had announced earlier this month that he wouldn’t participate at Flushing Meadows this year, despite winning the men’s singles title in New York last year.

“After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year’s US Open. The situation is very complicated worldwide, the Covid-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don’t have control of it,” the Spaniard had stated.

“This is a decision I never wanted to take but I have decided to follow my heart this time and for the time being I rather not travel.”

Now, Nadal has added that the Covid-19 situation worldwide was his primary consideration but the potential switch from hard to clay courts was a big factor for him as well.

“The schedule is challenging after many months without competing. Going from hardcourt to clay, with hardly any time for preparation, is dangerous for my body and my future,” Nadal was quoted as saying.

“Then, it is a matter of a personal spirit. The situation is as it is, and my spirit was not high enough to travel to New York and compete. If I am going to compete, all my senses have to be focused on competition to perform at my best, and it would have been difficult to achieve that,” added the 34-year-old.

Nadal said earlier this week that he is confident the French Open, where he has won the men’s singles title a record 12 times, will go ahead as planned and he is “preparing for it”.