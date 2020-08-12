Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals have announced that their fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for Covid-19. The test was conducted ahead of the team’s departure for UAE for the 2020 edition of the IPL.

The franchise released a statement on Wednesday saying that Yagnik would spend his 14-day quarantine in a hospital.

“Rajasthan Royals would like to inform that their fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for Covid-19. The test was undertaken keeping in mind that the team members need to assemble in Mumbai next week for their flight to the UAE. The franchise implemented an extra test for all players, support staff and management travelling to the UAE in addition to the two tests recommended by BCCI, to ensure as robust a process as possible,” the statement read.

“Dishant is currently in his hometown Udaipur and has been advised to get admitted to hospital for his 14-day quarantine. Post 14 days, Dishant will be undergoing two tests as per the protocols of BCCI. On return of two negative reports, he will be allowed to join the team after self-isolating for 6 days and receiving 3 further negative tests upon his arrival in the UAE,” it added.

The 13th edition of the IPL that was originally scheduled for March was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic but will now be held in the UAE From September 19 to November 10.

Rajasthan Royals were the winners of the inaugural edition in 2008 when they beat Chennai Super Kings in the final, but since have failed to reach another final.