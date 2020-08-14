August, 1990.

He had spent just about nine months in international cricket at that time. He had eight Test matches and seven One-Day Internationals under his belt. But Sachin Tendulkar was yet to score his first century for India. He had notched-up four half-centuries for his country up until then, but the magical three-figure score eluded him.

India’s next big thing in international cricket had done enough for everyone to know that he was a special talent. The breathtaking strokes, the poise, the courage, the class... it was all there in abundance.

Tendulkar’s love story with hundreds at the biggest stage was just about to begin. And once it did, cricket’s history books would be rewritten.

On August 14, 1990, Tendukar was at the crease with India in a considerable amount of trouble against England in a Test match at Manchester. Chasing 408 on the final day, the visitors were tottering at 183/6 with the likes of skipper Mohammad Azharuddin, Kapil Dev and Dilip Vegsarkar already back in the hut. Defeat seemed imminent.

The Mumbai batsman was in fine touch, having scored a fluent 68 in the first innings, but he needed to do something extraordinary to stop his team from going 2-0 down in the series. And that’s exactly what he did. The then 17-year-old went on to score an unbeaten 119 to help India draw the Test.

That was Tendulkar’s first century in international cricket. He would go on to score 99 hundreds more for India. He played 664 international games – 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I. He scored 51 centuries in the longest format and 49 in the 50-over format.

Tendulkar had made a habit of scoring hundreds at every stage as he climbed his way up to the Indian team and once he got there, it was no different.

This article is meant to be a one-stop destination to relive all his 100 international centuries.

1990

Century # Test / ODI # Runs Start Date Opposition Ground Match result POTM 1 Test-1 119* 9 Aug 1990 Test v England Manchester Drawn No

No. 1: When defeat seemed inevitable for India, Tendulkar stepped up to show the world what he was capable of. Test (and international) century No 1 was a special one, indeed.

Play

1992

Century # Test / ODI # Runs Start Date Opposition Ground Match result POTM 2 Test-2 148* 2 Jan 1992 Test v Australia Sydney Drawn No 3 Test-3 114 1 Feb 1992 Test v Australia Perth Lost No 4 Test-4 111 26 Nov 1992 Test v South Africa Johannesburg Drawn No

No. 2: On his first tour of Australia, Tendulkar scored his first century at SCG on Shane Warne’s forgettable debut Test. Ravi Shastri, incidentally, scored a double.

Play

No. 3: Regarded by many (including the man himself) to be one of the best centuries of his career. India lost the match on a pacy Perth track but Tendulkar stamped his class. “After scoring the hundred at Perth I felt I was ready, ready to face the world,” he said years later, calling it a century that transformed his career.

Play

No. 4: On India’s historic tour of South Africa, came Tendulkar’s first century in the country.

Play

1993

Century # Test / ODI # Runs Start Date Opposition Ground Match result POTM 5 Test-5 165 11 Feb 1993 Test v England Chennai Won Yes 6 Test-6 104* 27 Jul 1993 Test v Sri Lanka Colombo (SSC) Won No

No. 5: Tendulkar’s first ever international century in India, and fittingly, it came at his home away from home in Chennai. The first of his five Test tons at the venue.

Play

No. 6: Tendulkar’s sixth Test century, incredibly, came in a fifth different country as he notched up his first ton in Sri Lanka.

Play

1994

Century # Test / ODI # Runs Start Date Opposition Ground Match result POTM 7 Test-7 142 18 Jan 1994 Test v Sri Lanka Lucknow Won No 8 ODI-1 110 9 Sep 1994 ODI v Australia Colombo (RPS) Won Yes 9 ODI-2 115 28 Oct 1994 ODI v New Zealand Vadodara Won Yes 10 ODI-3 105 11 Nov 1994 ODI v West Indies Jaipur Won No 11 Test-8 179 1 Dec 1994 Test v West Indies Nagpur Drawn No

No. 7: Starts off 1994 with a ton in Lucknow against familiar rivals. (Video not available)

#OnThisDay in 1994 Sachin Tendulkar Scored his 7th Test Century in Lucknow vs Sri Lanka. #SachinTendulkar scored 142 (220) vs Sri Lanka in Lucknow Test.

India won the match & .@sachin_rt was highest run scorer. pic.twitter.com/8sIKv57urt — CrickeTendulkar Sachin🇮🇳Tendulkar FC (@CrickeTendulkar) January 19, 2018

No. 8: The wait was over. In his 78th ODI, now relishing the role as an opener, Tendulkar finally ended the quest for a century in the 50-over format and the floodgates were opened. Fittingly, it came against Australia and the 100th run was scored off Warne’s bowling.

Play

No. 9: A century in a successful run-chase as Tendulkar registered his first ODI century in India.

Play

No. 10: The ODI centuries continued to come as he hit a match-winning ton against the West Indies.

#OnThisDay 1994 Sachin Tendulkar made his 3rd ODI💯 105 V WI Jaipur



21yr Age, when rest Got Freedom to play natural game

Sachin started taking entire batting order responsibility🙏

How many 21yrs Old perform like this?

MOS-#SachinTendulkar

R:246,100:1,50:2

Ind won ODI&Series(4-1 pic.twitter.com/sPq9LCkR0Z — CrickeTendulkar Sachin🇮🇳Tendulkar FC (@CrickeTendulkar) November 11, 2019

No. 11: The first 150-plus knock in his international career. He went on to score 20 of those in Tests and 25 overall, both a record when he retired.

Play

1995

Century # Test / ODI # Runs Start Date Opposition Ground Match result POTM 12 ODI-4 112* 9 Apr 1995 ODI v Sri Lanka Sharjah Won Yes

No. 12: He loved Sharjah, didn’t he? The first of his seven centuries at the venue.

Play

1996

Century # Test / ODI # Runs Start Date Opposition Ground Match result POTM 13 ODI-5 127* 18 Feb 1996 ODI v Kenya Cuttack Won Yes 14 ODI-6 137 2 Mar 1996 ODI v Sri Lanka Delhi Lost No 15 ODI-7 100 5 Apr 1996 ODI v Pakistan Singapore Lost No 16 ODI-8 118 15 Apr 1996 ODI v Pakistan Sharjah Won Yes 17 Test-9 122 6 Jun 1996 Test v England Birmingham Lost No 18 Test-10 177 4 Jul 1996 Test v England Nottingham Drawn No 19 ODI-9 110 28 Aug 1996 ODI v Sri Lanka Colombo (RPS) Lost No 20 ODI-10 114 14 Dec 1996 ODI v South Africa Mumbai Won Yes

No. 13: Tendulkar’s first ever century at an ODI World Cup came against Kenya in 1996, a tournament that he top-scored in. This was the first of six centuries in the tournament’s history for the Indian legend.

Play

No. 14: A century that was overshadowed by Sri Lanka’s batting but Tendulkar’s 137 at Cuttack would remain his highest ODI score till Sharjah 1998 happened.

Play

No. 15: The first century against Pakistan, albeit in a losing cause.

Play

No. 16: After a couple of single-digit scores, he bounced back in a must-win match against Pakistan to lead India to the final.

Play

No. 17: A second-innings century in defeat in a series that marked the debut of Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

Play

No. 18: Another one of his classic knocks in England as he and Ganguly were in fine form to help India draw the match.

Play

No. 19: The first of Tendulkar’s 13 international centuries as captain of India.

Play

No. 20: A century at the place he grew up as Tendulkar crossed three figure-mark at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium for the first time in international cricket.

Play

1997

Century # Test / ODI # Runs Start Date Opposition Ground Match result POTM 21 Test-11 169 2 Jan 1997 Test v South Africa Cape Town Lost No 22 ODI-11 104 9 Feb 1997 ODI v Zimbabwe Benoni Won Yes 23 ODI-12 117 14 May 1997 ODI v New Zealand Bengaluru Won Yes 24 Test-12 143 2 Aug 1997 Test v Sri Lanka Colombo (RPS) Drawn No 25 Test-13 139 9 Aug 1997 Test v Sri Lanka Colombo (SSC) Drawn No 26 Test-14 148 3 Dec 1997 Test v Sri Lanka Mumbai Drawn No

No. 21: A partnership for the ages between Tendulkar and Azharuddin even though the match ended in defeat. The ton in Cape Town is rated as one of Tendulkar’s all-time great Test innings.

Play

No. 22: A match-winning century against Zimbabwe in Benoni.

Play

No. 23: Another match-winning ODI century in a run-chase.

Play

No. 24: The famous (infamous?) match where Sri Lanka made a world record made 952 also witnessed a Tendulkar century.

Play

No. 25: A quarter-century of international centuries as captain Tendulkar came in to bat at 9/2 and rescued India.

Play

No. 26: First Test century in Mumbai for the Master Blaster.

Play

Play

1998

Century # Test / ODI # Runs Start Date Opposition Ground Match result POTM 27 Test-15 155* 6 Mar 1998 Test v Australia Chennai Won Yes 28 Test-16 177 25 Mar 1998 Test v Australia Bengaluru Lost No 29 ODI-13 100 7 Apr 1998 ODI v Australia Kanpur Won Yes 30 ODI-14 143 22 Apr 1998 ODI v Australia Sharjah Lost Yes 31 ODI-15 134 24 Apr 1998 ODI v Australia Sharjah Won Yes 32 ODI-16 100* 31 May 1998 ODI v Kenya Kolkata Won Yes 33 ODI-17 128 7 Jul 1998 ODI v Sri Lanka Colombo (RPS) Won Yes 34 ODI-18 127* 26 Sep 1998 ODI v Zimbabwe Bulawayo Won Yes 35 ODI-19 141 28 Oct 1998 ODI v Australia Dhaka Won Yes 36 ODI-20 118* 8 Nov 1998 ODI v Zimbabwe Sharjah Won Yes 37 ODI-21 124* 13 Nov 1998 ODI v Zimbabwe Sharjah Won Yes 38 Test-17 113 26 Dec 1998 Test v New Zealand Wellington Lost No

No. 27: The series that was billed as Warne vs Tendulkar. After the Aussie got the upper-hand in the first innings, and with the match hanging in the balance when he walked out to bat in the second, Tendulkar scored one of his most memorable tons in front of an adoring Chennai crowd. It was a sign of things to come in the year 1998.

Play

No. 28: A century in defeat as Australia earned a consolation win in Bengaluru.

Play

No. 29: In the fourth ODI of the Pepsi Triangular series, a match-winning century against the Aussies.

Play

No. 30: Tendulkar. Sharjah. Desert Storm. Need we say more?

Play

Play

No. 31: Tendulkar. Sharjah. Tournament-winning century on Friday. Need we say more?

Play

No. 32: The first international century at Eden Gardens.

Play

No. 33: The record for most ODI centuries by Desmond Haynes (17) was equalled.

Play

No. 34: On September 26, 1998, Tendulkar became the man with most ODI centuries in cricket. From No. 18 onwards, Tendulkar was just rewriting his own record till he finished with 49 in 2012. (Video not available).

Today in 1998 Sachin Tendulkar recorded his 18th ODI 100 (127* at Bulawayo) - to become ODIs most prolific century maker surpassing D Haynes — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 26, 2016

Another Record in Sachin's Kitty#OnThisDay in 1998, @sachin_rt supassed Desmond Haynes' record of most ODI Hundreds (17) during his 127* v Zimbabwe.



Overall Tendulkar scored 49 ODI Hundreds. Tendulkar also holds the record for most ODI Runs (18426), 50s (96), Man of Match (62) pic.twitter.com/3uffHGiieJ — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) September 26, 2018

No. 35: Remember the “Mini World Cup” — the 1998 version of the Champions Trophy? A brilliant century by Tendulkar in Dhaka as he continued to torment the Aussies around the world.

Play

No. 36: Another century in Sharjah.

Play

No. 37: The famous battle against Henry Olonga as Tendulkar went berserk in Sharjah again.

Play

Play

No. 38: Test century No. 17 brought up with a six down the ground.

Play

1999

Century # Test / ODI # Runs Start Date Opposition Ground Match result POTM 39 Test-18 136 28 Jan 1999 Test v Pakistan Chennai Lost Yes 40 Test-19 124* 24 Feb 1999 Test v Sri Lanka Colombo (SSC) Drawn No 41 ODI-22 140* 23 May 1999 ODI v Kenya Bristol Won Yes 42 ODI-23 120 29 Aug 1999 ODI v Sri Lanka Colombo (SSC) Won No 43 Test-20 126* 10 Oct 1999 Test v New Zealand Mohali Drawn No 44 Test-21 217 29 Oct 1999 Test v New Zealand Ahmedabad Drawn Yes 45 ODI-24 186* 8 Nov 1999 ODI v New Zealand Hyderabad (Deccan) Won Yes 46 Test-22 116 26 Dec 1999 Test v Australia Melbourne Lost Yes

No. 39: “The only match when I did not go out to receive my man of the match award because I was in tears and didn’t want to create drama in front of the whole world,” said Tendulkar. An innings where he battled through pain only to see India lose at the end. And who can forget Pakistan’s lap of honour at Chepauk that day.

Play

No. 40: Remember the Asian Test Championship? Another century in Sri Lanka in a drawn run-fest.

Play

No. 41: An emotional World Cup century, scored days after his father’s death.

Play

Play

No. 42: Eventful way to get a century, the first of his second stint as captain: a direct hit by the bowler that almost caught him short of the crease, but resulted in four overthrows.

Play

No. 43: After India were blown away for 83 in the first innings, an important century by captain Tendulkar in the second as New Zealand could not force a win.

Play

No. 44: It took him a while to get there but Tendulkar ended a long wait for his first international double hundred.

Play

No. 45: An unforgettable assault on New Zealand by Tendulkar and Dravid who shared a mammoth triple century partnership. Till he scored his 200, this (186) would remain Tendulkar’s highest ODI score.

Play

Play

Play

No. 46: Tendulkar’s first and only century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In defeat, Tendulkar once again stood tall as he engaged in battle with a young Brett Lee. That would also be Tendulkar’s last ton as captain.

Play

2000

Century # Test / ODI # Runs Start Date Opposition Ground Match result POTM 47 ODI-25 122 17 Mar 2000 ODI v South Africa Vadodara Won Yes 48 ODI-26 101 20 Oct 2000 ODI v Sri Lanka Sharjah Lost Yes 49 Test-23 122 18 Nov 2000 Test v Zimbabwe Delhi Won No 50 Test-24 201* 25 Nov 2000 Test v Zimbabwe Nagpur Drawn No 51 ODI-27 146 8 Dec 2000 ODI v Zimbabwe Jodhpur Lost No

No. 47: The first century post-2000, and 25th in ODIs as India won a thriller in Vadodara.

Play

No. 48: A fighting Sharjah century that ended in defeat.

Play

No. 49: First Test century in Delhi in the innings that saw Dravid score a double.

Play

No. 50: A half-century of centuries was marked with an unbeaten double century. The match was saved by Andy Flower’s own double ton in the second innings.

Play

No. 51: Back-to-back ODI centuries in defeat as Zimbabwe clinched a thriller by one wicket.

2001

Century # Test / ODI # Runs Start Date Opposition Ground Match result POTM 52 Test-25 126 18 Mar 2001 Test v Australia Chennai Won No 53 ODI-28 139 31 Mar 2001 ODI v Australia Indore Won Yes 54 ODI-29 122* 4 Jul 2001 ODI v West Indies Harare Won Yes 55 ODI-30 101 5 Oct 2001 ODI v South Africa Johannesburg Lost No 56 ODI-31 146 24 Oct 2001 ODI v Kenya Paarl Won Yes 57 Test-26 155 3 Nov 2001 Test v South Africa Bloemfontein Lost No 58 Test-27 103 11 Dec 2001 Test v England Ahmedabad Drawn No

No. 52: The epic series will forever be remembered for Harbhajan, Laxman and Dravid’s exploits but Tendulkar left his mark in the decider. Tendulkar brought up his 25th Test century with a six at his favourite Chepauk.

Play

No. 53: The match marked a famous milestone — 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. And guess what? The 10000th run was brought up with a single off Warne.

Play

No. 54: Dead rubber, but another match-winning century in a ODI run-chase.

Play

No. 55: Out of international cricket for two months, Tendulkar came back with a sedate century while Ganguly blazed his way to a ton. Ultimately, both centuries were in a losing cause with Gary Kirsten’s 133 proving decisive.

Play

No. 56: After a shocking defeat to Kenya in the Triangular series, Ganguly and Tendulkar slammed centuries to take India into the final.

Play

No. 57: India were 68/4 and then the partnership with Test debutant Sehwag began. The Test ended in defeat, but it will remain an unforgettable one for Indian fans just for the partnership that would go on to win many more matches.

Play

No. 58: A tactical battle where England captain Nasser Hussain tried a few tricks to stifle Tendulkar but the Indian prevailed in a drawn game.

Play

2002

Century # Test / ODI # Runs Start Date Opposition Ground Match result POTM 59 Test-28 176 21 Feb 2002 Test v Zimbabwe Nagpur Won No 60 Test-29 117 19 Apr 2002 Test v West Indies Port of Spain Won No 61 ODI-32 105* 4 Jul 2002 ODI v England Chester-le-Street N/R No 62 ODI-33 113 11 Jul 2002 ODI v Sri Lanka Bristol Won Yes 63 Test-30 193 22 Aug 2002 Test v England Leeds Won No 64 Test-31 176 30 Oct 2002 Test v West Indies Kolkata Drawn Yes

No. 59: Another big score in a Test against Zimbabwe.

Play

Century No. 59 in international cricket came in 2002 - 176 vs Zimbabwe in Nagpur | AFP

No. 60: The first Test century in West Indies was a special one, as he equalled Sir Don Bradman’s tally with a gritty knock.

Play

No. 61: First ODI century in England but, at the end of the day, rain was the winner.

Play

No. 62: The Natwest series is rightly famous for the final, but in the lead-up Tendulkar scored two centuries at No 4 and looked in great form.

Play

No. 63: A famous win, as Tendulkar scored his 30th Test century and went past Bradman in an innings where Dravid, Ganguly also scored superb tons.

Play

No. 64: First Test ton at Eden Gardens.

Play

2003

Century # Test / ODI # Runs Start Date Opposition Ground Match result POTM 65 ODI-34 152 23 Feb 2003 ODI v Namibia Pietermaritzburg Won Yes 66 ODI-35 100 26 Oct 2003 ODI v Australia Gwalior Won Yes 67 ODI-36 102 15 Nov 2003 ODI v New Zealand Hyderabad (Deccan) Won No

No. 65: As sensational as Tendulkar was for most of the 2003 World Cup, he managed just one century that came against Namibia. It would be his highest World Cup score.

Play

No. 66: In their first match since the World Cup final, India managed to exact some revenge (consolatory) by beating Australia, thanks to centuries from Tendulkar and Laxman.

Play

No. 67: A mammoth opening partnership with Sehwag as the Indian openers scored centuries.

Play

2004

Century # Test / ODI # Runs Start Date Opposition Ground Match result POTM 68 Test-32 241* 2 Jan 2004 Test v Australia Sydney Drawn Yes 69 ODI-37 141 16 Mar 2004 ODI v Pakistan Rawalpindi Lost Yes 70 Test-33 194* 28 Mar 2004 Test v Pakistan Multan Won No 71 Test-34 248* 10 Dec 2004 Test v Bangladesh Dhaka Won No

No. 68: Tendulkar’s Sydney masterclass in 2004 will forever be remembered for how will can overshadow skill.

Play

No. 69: Before 175 vs Australia, there was 141 vs Pakistan. A dazzling ton in a disappointing defeat.

Play

No. 70: First and only Test century in Pakistan and one that divides opinion till date for Rahul Dravid’s declaration when he was batting on 194.

Play

Play

No. 71: The innings that would go down as his highest first-class score, one where he also equalled Gavaskar’s record of 34 Test tons.

Play

2005

Century # Test / ODI # Runs Start Date Opposition Ground Match result POTM 72 ODI-38 123 12 Apr 2005 ODI v Pakistan Ahmedabad Lost No 73 Test-35 109 10 Dec 2005 Test v Sri Lanka Delhi Won No

No. 72: Back to form after 16 ODI innings without a ton in what would be a tough year for Tendulkar and Indian cricket.

Play

No. 73: And Gavaskar’s record was broken, with the celebration saying it all. It was a gritty ton on a tricky pitch in a big win for India but Ganguly was axed soon after to mar the occasion. Still, the record-breaking Test century after his tennis elbow was crucial for Tendulkar. A monkey off his back.

Play

Test century No. 35: The one where he crossed his idol in 2005 | 109 vs SL — Breaking Sunil Gavaskar's record | AFP

Not too many photos of @sachin_rt celebrating his century this way! This one is, of course, a special one. Photo of the celebration of his 35th ton that came in 2005 against Sri Lanka and with Sourav Ganguly at the other end. He'd go on to add 16 more in the next 8 years. pic.twitter.com/ICqEDpCnmb — RandomCricketPhotos&Videos (@RandomCricketP1) June 7, 2020

2006

Century # Test / ODI # Runs Start Date Opposition Ground Match result POTM 74 ODI-39 100 6 Feb 2006 ODI v Pakistan Peshawar Lost No 75 ODI-40 141* 14 Sep 2006 ODI v West Indies Kuala Lumpur Lost Yes

No. 74: Another tough phase for Tendulkar, who scored an ODI century in defeat after being bowled off a no-ball early on. But for the doubters, it was another indication he was not done yet.

Play

No. 75: Record books will show this ended in defeat but making yet another comeback from a surgery, Tendulkar showed there was a second wind on its way. Opposing captain Brian Lara said, “For a guy coming back after six months, it showed how much of a genius he is. We just had to watch it and appreciate it, and it was a very special innings for India.” Tendulkar called it a special hundred too. “Tendulkar is back,” beamed Tony Greig during commentary.

Play

2007

Century # Test / ODI # Runs Start Date Opposition Ground Match result POTM 76 ODI-41 100* 31 Jan 2007 ODI v West Indies Vadodara Won Yes 77 Test-36 101 18 May 2007 Test v Bangladesh Chattogram Drawn No 78 Test-37 122* 25 May 2007 Test v Bangladesh Dhaka Won No

No. 76: This one can be filed under “very lucky”. Tendulkar was dropped in the 49th and 50th over, both sitters and the first by Lara. He needed 11 off last over to get a ton and he got there off the last ball. Batting at the death with Dhoni in a different role, it was a different kind of Tendulkar ton.

Play

No. 77: The World Cup 2007 was a massive disappointment, but for Tendulkar and India life had to move on.

Play

No. 78: Not one of Tendulkar’s best as he compiled a sedate century but it helped Dravid’s men register a series win before embarking on a famous England tour.

Play

2008

Century # Test / ODI # Runs Start Date Opposition Ground Match result POTM 79 Test-38 154* 2 Jan 2008 Test v Australia Sydney Lost No 80 Test-39 153 24 Jan 2008 Test v Australia Adelaide Drawn Yes 81 ODI-42 117* 2 Mar 2008 ODI v Australia Sydney Won Yes 82 Test-40 109 6 Nov 2008 Test v Australia Nagpur Won No 83 Test-41 103* 11 Dec 2008 Test v England Chennai Won No

No. 79: Given everything that happened in the Sydney 2008 Test match and his role in off-the-field proceedings after that, it is easy to forget Tendulkar hit a superb 154* at one of his favourite venues. “He’s not done yet,” said Gavaskar on air.

Play

No. 80: In a run-fest in Adelaide after the thriller in Perth, Tendulkar scored century No 80 in a drawn match.

Play

No. 81: Well, it had to come at some point. The first ODI century in Australia for Tendulkar would have been special anyway, but that it came in the first final of the CB Series that India went on to win made it all the more special. A critical win in MS Dhoni’s era too. Remember the beamer that Lee bowled to Tendulkar when he was on 98?

Play

No. 82: The Test match will be remembered for Ganguly’s farewell. A friend and trusted lieutenant for so long, it was as if Tendulkar gifted a century to Dada as he bid goodbye. (No video available).

No. 82: A century for Sachin in Dada's farewell | 2008 - 109 vs Australia in Nagpur | AFP

No. 83: “I’d like to dedicate this hundred to all the people who have gone through such terrible times,” said Tendulkar as he and Yuvraj Singh scripted a memorable run-chase in Chennai.

2009

Century # Test / ODI # Runs Start Date Opposition Ground Match result POTM 84 ODI-43 163* 8 Mar 2009 ODI v New Zealand Christchurch Won Yes 85 Test-42 160 18 Mar 2009 Test v New Zealand Hamilton Won Yes 86 ODI-44 138 14 Sep 2009 ODI v Sri Lanka Colombo (RPS) Won Yes 87 ODI-45 175 5 Nov 2009 ODI v Australia Hyderabad (Deccan) Lost Yes 88 Test-43 100* 16 Nov 2009 Test v Sri Lanka Ahmedabad Drawn No

No. 84: Not long after breaking the ODI century drought in Australia, Tendulkar’s first ODI ton in New Zealand was a special innings.

Play

No. 85: A century that played a significant part in India’s first Test win in New Zealand in 33 years.

Play

No. 86: “This is one of my best innings. I will rate this up considering the conditions and the ground, the humidity,” Tendulkar said about his 44th ODI ton.

Play

No. 87: The number 87 is considered to be unlucky for Australian cricket but Tendulkar’s 87th century resulted in heartbreak for India and joy for the visitors. An innings that will remain unforgettable for Tendulkar fans for many reasons.

No. 88: Tendulkar’s last century in 2009 before what would prove to be a prolific 2010.

Play

Century No. 88: Getting ready for a sensational 2010 ahead | 2009 - 100* vs Sri Lanka | AFP

2010

Century # Test / ODI # Runs Start Date Opposition Ground Match result POTM 89 Test-44 105* 17 Jan 2010 Test v Bangladesh Chattogram Won Yes 90 Test-45 143 24 Jan 2010 Test v Bangladesh Dhaka Won No 91 Test-46 100 6 Feb 2010 Test v South Africa Nagpur Lost No 92 Test-47 106 14 Feb 2010 Test v South Africa Kolkata Won No 93 ODI-46 200* 24 Feb 2010 ODI v South Africa Gwalior Won Yes 94 Test-48 203 26 Jul 2010 Test v Sri Lanka Colombo (SSC) Drawn No 95 Test-49 214 9 Oct 2010 Test v Australia Bengaluru Won Yes 96 Test-50 111* 16 Dec 2010 Test v South Africa Centurion Lost No

No. 89: A special (and somewhat lucky) century by Tendulkar rescued India from 150/6 as he rallied with the tail to reach the three-figure mark under Sehwag’s captaincy.

Play

No. 90: Test century No 45 was Tendulkar’s fourth in consecutive Tests against Bangladesh.

Play

No. 91: A defeat for India against a superb South African side with Dale Steyn’s 7-for the highlight. Tendulkar’s second-innings ton while following on was a silver lining.

No. 92: A collective batting effort by India as Tendulkar’s century was the lowest score among the four scored by Indians at Eden Gardens,

The last international century at Eden Gardens | 2010 - 106 vs South Africa | AFP

No. 93: “First man on the planet to reach 200... and it’s the Superman from India!”: Ravi Shastri

No. 94: A Test century in Sri Lanka after 11 years. And a double century at that.

Play

No. 95: With this century, Tendulkar returned to No 1 in ICC Test batsmen rankings for the first time since 2002. It was just reward for a tremendous renaissance in international cricket. It was also three consecutive centuries that the Master Blaster converted into a double.

Play

No. 96: Tendulkar’s landmark 50th Test ton ended in defeat but it was another masterful innings. “The first thing obviously I thought of was my father because I wanted to do it for him. Yesterday was his birthday, and I would like to dedicate this to him,” he had said.

Play

Play

2011

Century # Test / ODI # Runs Start Date Opposition Ground Match result POTM 97 Test-51 146 2 Jan 2011 Test v South Africa Cape Town Drawn No 98 ODI-47 120 27 Feb 2011 ODI v England Bengaluru Tied No 99 ODI-48 111 12 Mar 2011 ODI v South Africa Nagpur Lost No

No. 97: The battle with Dale Steyn — one of the greatest passages of play in Test cricket history. “That was fierce but fair. That was as good as it got. I stood there with a brilliant umpire, Simon Taufel, and the two of us came off and said, ‘Wow, we’d pay for that.’ Dale bowled very quick and Sachin just had the railway sleeper in his hand and kept patting it back at him,” umpire in that match Ian Gould told ESPNCricinfo.

Play

Presenting Sachin Tendulkar's brillinat 146 v SA at Cape Town 2011 including footage from his epic battle with @DaleSteyn62 who bowled 66 balls over two spells & Sachin negotiated 48 of them by some masterful defending & some luck. He played as many as 5 back to back Steyn overs. pic.twitter.com/nVVT0lsWFy — Mainak Sinha🏏📽️ (@cric_archivist) April 3, 2020

No. 98: The only Tendulkar century that ended in a tie as he notched up No 98 in the World Cup against England.

Play

No. 99: The last of Tendulkar’s World Cup centuries (oh, how he would have liked one more?) but India ended up losing to South Africa.

2012

Century # Test / ODI # Runs Start Date Opposition Ground Match result POTM 100 ODI-49 114 16 Mar 2012 ODI v Bangladesh Dhaka Lost No

No. 100: And finally (perhaps a bit too belatedly) the moment came. It might have dragged on longer than most would have liked but as Sunil Gavaskar said on air, it was “a mind-boggling event.”

Play

Play

And, after more than two decades, as he did often through his career, Tendulkar entered a league of his own.

Play

Bonus viewing: Despite scoring 100 tons in international cricket, he could not manage one at the Home of Cricket. But here’s the only century Sachin Tendulkar ever scored at Lord’s:

Play

Statistics via ESPNCricinfo Statsguru and Scroll.in research